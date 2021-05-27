In Style: More preparation for the comeback of wedding season

We have included third party products to help you navigate and enjoy life’s biggest moments. Purchases made through links on this page may earn us a commission. In the weeks leading up to your wedding, you probably want to admire your dress every day—and we don't blame you. But while eyeing up your gown may seem like a fun distraction from your to-do list, it's important to keep it properly stored to avoid damage or discoloration before the big day. The same goes for your veil too. If you've opted to wear a headpiece with your dress, it's necessary to keep it protected before it's time to pin it to your hair. If not, you might find yourself frantically Googling "How to unwrinkle veil" or "How to fix veil damage" moments before you're set to walk down the aisle. Not ideal, right?