Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Equinor awards well intervention gig to Maersk rig

shalemarkets.com
 14 days ago

By Nermina Kulovic Equinor has exercised an option to add well intervention work at the Martin Linge to the previously agreed work scope for Maersk Intrepid. The post Equinor awards well intervention gig to Maersk…. …. For more great articles: Offshore Energy Today.

www.shalemarkets.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Well Intervention#Rig#Maersk Intrepid#Intervention Gig#Awards#Offshore Energy Today
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
Related
Industryrigzone.com

Equinor Extends Offshore Rig Contract

Equinor Energy AS (NYSE: EQNR) has awarded Valaris Limited (NYSE: VAL) a two-well contract extension for a heavy-duty ultra-harsh environment jack-up rig, Valaris reported last week. The award duration for the VALARIS JU-291 (Stavanger) rig is an estimated 120 days and directly continues an existing contract, Valaris noted. The drilling...
Industrymaritime-executive.com

PSA Orders Equinor to Overhaul Risk Management After FPSO Debacle

The Petroleum Safety Authority Norway (PSA) has issued a report on its investigation into Equinor's challenges with the construction of the future FPSO for its Johan Castberg field. The floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) facility is being built by Singaporean yard Sembcorp Marine, and the project has been dogged by serious issues with weld quality. In a statement, PSA said that serious breaches of Norwegian regulations have been identified and Equinor has been issued with an order requiring changes to its quality-control processes.
Energy Industryshalemarkets.com

Karoon adds more wells to Maersk rig backlog

By Nermina Kulovic Karoon has exercised an option to add two wells at the Patola field offshore Brazil to the work scope of a Maersk Drilling-owned rig. The post Karoon adds more wells to Maersk rig backlog appeared…. …. For more great articles: Offshore Energy Today.
Worldshalemarkets.com

Equinor set to drill Norwegian Sea wildcat

By Bojan Lepic Norwegian oil major Equinor has been given a drilling permit to drill a new wildcat well in the Norwegian Sea, offshore Norway. The post Equinor set to drill Norwegian Sea wildcat appeared first on…. …. For more great articles: Offshore Energy Today.
Industryrigzone.com

Maersk Drilling Gets Expanded Equinor Work Scope

Maersk Intrepid is operating in the Martin Linge field offshore Norway. PHOTO SOURCE: Maersk Drilling. Equinor Energy AS (NYSE: EQNR) has exercised an option to add well intervention work to its work scope for the Maersk Intrepid jack-up rig in the Martin Linge field offshore Norway, Maersk Drilling (CPH: DRLCO) reported Thursday.
Industryrigzone.com

Odfjell Drilling to Mobilize Rig for Equinor

Equinor (NYSE: EQNR) has awarded Odfjell Drilling (FRA: OD3) a firm three-well contract forthe sixth-generation semi-submersible rig Deepwater Stavanger, Odfjell reported Wednesday. The contract – expected to commence in the first quarter of 2022 – will run for an anticipated four-month duration, Odfjell noted in a written statement emailed to...
Industryshalemarkets.com

SCF inks time-charter contracts for two LNG-fueled tankers

By Fatima Bahtić Rusia’s largest shipping company Sovcomflot (SCF Group) and LNG supplier Sakhalin Energy have signed long-term time-charter contracts for two existing LNG-fuelled tankers of SCF’s Green Funnel series. The post SCF inks time-charter contracts for two LNG-fueled tankers appeared first on Offshore Energy. For more great articles: LNG...
Energy Industryshalemarkets.com

Equinor books Klaipeda LNG terminal capacity

By Sanja Pekic Norwegian energy company Equinor has booked Lithuania’s Klaipeda LNG terminal regasification capacity. The post Equinor books Klaipeda LNG terminal capacity appeared first on Offshore Energy. For more great articles: LNG World News.
Energy IndustryZacks.com

Equinor (EQNR) & Partners to Invest $8B in Offshore Brazil

EQNR - Free Report) recently announced the $8-billion final investment decision for phase one of the Bacalhau field in offshore Brazil. The development is located in the pre-salt Santos area of the South American country. The Brazilian regulatory authority approved the project in March. The Bacalhau project is expected to...
Industrymarinelink.com

Jensen Joins Maersk Tankers

Susanne Jensen will join Maersk Tankers as new global head of partner sales and service. Jensen will join Maersk Tankers on August 16 and will lead the company’s sales efforts to increase the number of vessels under commercial management and drive partner engagement with existing and new partners. “We are...
Energy Industryshalemarkets.com

Equinor bites dust in Barents Sea well

By Nermina Kulovic Oil and gas giant Equinor has concluded the drilling of a wildcat well in the Barents Sea, but the well is dry. The post Equinor bites dust in Barents Sea well appeared first on Offshore Energy. …. For more great articles: Offshore Energy Today.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Well Intervention Services Market Seeing Investment Cycle Up; a Trend that may Continue Long-Term

The latest independent research document on Well Intervention Services examine investment in Market. It describes how companies deploying these technologies across various industry verticals aim to explore its potential to become a major business disrupter. The study eludes very useful reviews & strategic assessment including the generic market trends, emerging technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies that propel the market growth, along with major players profile and strategies. This version of Well Intervention Services market report advocates analysis of Oceaneering International, Schlumberger, EQT (previously Aker Solutions), Axis Well Technology, National Oilwell Varco, TechnipFMC, ALTUS INTERVENTION, Hunting, DeepWell, Baker Hughes, Nabors Industries, Expro Group, WISE Intervention Services, BlueSparkEnergy, AKOFS OFFSHORE, Danum Well Services, Nordic Well Services, Weatherford, Archer, Gulf Intervention Services DMCC, Halliburton, Kinetic Services & Wild Well Control.
Trafficjewishlifenews.com

Know About United Kingdom Transportation and Logistics Marketplace In Close to Long term Via Most sensible Key Avid gamers DHL, DB Schenker, CMA CGM, SNCF Geodis, Bolloré, Hapag-Lloyd, DPD / GeoPost, Dachser, Norbert Dentressangle

There may be and has been a gluttonous call for for the marketplace in numerous international endeavors, so more than a few marketplace investigators have dedicated their time and motivation to visit the reason for the trend and spot what the inclination of this crucial marketplace efficiency is. With essentially the most flourishing analysis knowledge, investigators have been in a position to escalate the working out of the World United Kingdom Transportation and Logistics Marketplace.
Industrymarinelink.com

Cavotec to Supply Shore Power Systems for Ultra Large Containerships

Cavotec said it has won a series of orders in the second quarter with a total value of €5 million ($6.1 million) to equip the world’s largest newbuild containerships with ShorePower systems. This is in addition to €3 million ($3.7 million) in orders already secured in the first quarter. “We’re...
Worldshalemarkets.com

Tersan Shipyard wins deal to build hybrid ferry duo for Fjord1

By Fatima Bahtić Turkish Tersan Shipyard has been awarded a contract to build two sister eco-friendly ferries for Norwegian ferry operator Fjord1 ASA. The post Tersan Shipyard wins deal to build hybrid ferry duo for Fjord1 appeared first on Offshore Energy. For more great articles: LNG World News.
IndustryJanes

MADEX 2021: DSME, HHI display competing carrier designs for RoKN's CVX project

South Korean companies Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering (DSME) and Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) displayed competing designs for the Republic of Korea Navy's (RoKN's) light aircraft carrier programme during the 9–12 June International Maritime Defense Industry Exhibition 2021 (MADEX 2021) in Busan. DSME showcased a 1:125 scale model of its...