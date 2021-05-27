Equinor awards well intervention gig to Maersk rig

The Petroleum Safety Authority Norway (PSA) has issued a report on its investigation into Equinor's challenges with the construction of the future FPSO for its Johan Castberg field. The floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) facility is being built by Singaporean yard Sembcorp Marine, and the project has been dogged by serious issues with weld quality. In a statement, PSA said that serious breaches of Norwegian regulations have been identified and Equinor has been issued with an order requiring changes to its quality-control processes.