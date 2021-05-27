Vineyard Wind awarded airport heli hangar bid
The former Dutchess Hangar at Martha’s Vineyard Airport will soon serve as a helicopter base for Vineyard Wind’s offshore wind farm. The hangar was approved for bidding as surplus property at a prior commission meeting in February, and a request for proposals (RFP) was issued. The hangar lease also includes the approximately 19,190-square-foot property that it sits on. Vineyard Wind was the sole bidder on the hangar property, and was awarded the lease by the Martha’s Vineyard Airport Commission during a special meeting Thursday morning.www.mvtimes.com