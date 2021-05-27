Cancel
Vineyard Wind awarded airport heli hangar bid

By Lucas Thors
Martha's Vineyard Times
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe former Dutchess Hangar at Martha’s Vineyard Airport will soon serve as a helicopter base for Vineyard Wind’s offshore wind farm. The hangar was approved for bidding as surplus property at a prior commission meeting in February, and a request for proposals (RFP) was issued. The hangar lease also includes the approximately 19,190-square-foot property that it sits on. Vineyard Wind was the sole bidder on the hangar property, and was awarded the lease by the Martha’s Vineyard Airport Commission during a special meeting Thursday morning.

www.mvtimes.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wind Power#Offshore Wind#Wind Turbines#Wind Farm#Commercial Property#Rental Property#Special Operations#Dutchess Hangar#Rfp#Vineyard Power#Heli Hangar#Award Vineyard Wind#Airport Operations#Terminal Space#Lease#Aviation Activities#Base#Bidding#Square Foot#Surplus Property
