Vineyard Wind awarded airport heli hangar bid

The Vineyard Transportation Authority held a ribbon cutting ceremony Friday for a series of solar canopies it erected at its facility at the Airport Business Park. The event was also a celebration of the electrification process the VTA has embarked on with its fleet. In front of a crowd gathered on the tarmac of the facility with the new canopies in the background, VTA advisory board chair Alice Butler said after four years of toil, the VTA has 12 electric buses in service with four more coming next month. Butler said the buses and the electrical infrastructure that accompanies them will “drastically reduce emissions on the Island, save the VTA thousands of dollars in operational, maintenance, and fueling costs” and also have the “added benefit of providing emergency power during natural disasters.”