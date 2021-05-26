Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sacramento, CA

Martins Licis to Host Behind The Scenes Look at 2021 World’s Strongest Man

By Jonathan Salmon
generationiron.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMartins Licis is playing host at a behind the scenes event for this year’s World’s Strongest Man. It appears that 2019 World’s Strongest Man champion Martins Licis is taking on a new role in his strongman career. The 2019 champ is set to be a behind the scenes host of the 2021 World’s Strongest Man alongside Nick English.

generationiron.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Sacramento, CA
Entertainment
City
Sacramento, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Sacramento, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martins Licis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#World Culture#Host Behind#Sbd#Generation Iron On#Mma#Feats#Backstage Live#Men#Man#The Game#Feature#Martial Arts Instructor#Earth#Geek Culture Enthusiast#Wsm#Walking#In Depth Mma Analysis#Sound Cloud
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Sports
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Mixed Martial Arts
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Instagram
Related
Sportsbarbend.com

2021 World’s Strongest Man Qualifier Groups Announced

Twelve days before the world’s premier strength competition is set to occur in Sacramento, CA, from June 15-20, World’s Strongest Man announced the five qualifier groups for its 2021 event. Each group contains five athletes, all of who will compete in the qualifying stage of WSM. After three days of competition, 10 athletes in total will make it to the Finals to compete for the ultimate title in strength sports over the course of two days.
Sportsbarbend.com

2021 World’s Strongest Man Will Allow In-Person Spectators

Good news, strongman fans: The 2021 World’s Strongest Man will allow spectators. In an Instagram post made on June 7, 2021, WSM stated that they’ve decided to open the venue up to fans with updated health and safety guidelines from the CDC and the California Department of Public Health (CDPH). This is a major development considering that WSM said in-person spectators would not be allowed to attend the show as of May 10, 2021.
Tennishypebeast.com

Martin Parr Takes us Behind the Scenes of Tennis’ Most Prestigious Events

Since 2014, British photographer Martin Parr has been granted exclusive access to tennis’ most prestigious Grand Slams. From the clay courts of Roland-Garros and heat of the Australian Open, to the green grass of Wimbledon and the hardcourts of the U.S., Parr has been able to capture a plethora of unique and evocative imagery that’s been consolidated into a limited-edition book.
LifestyleInside the Magic

Imagineer Gives Behind-the-Scenes Look at MouseGear Replacement

As many of you already know, MouseGear will not be returning to EPCOT. Instead, Guests will be able to check out a brand-new store called Creations Shop, which is debuting this summer!. Now, thanks to Disney Imagineer, Zach Riddley, we are getting a behind-the-scenes look at what parts of the...
Sportsbarbend.com

Gavin Bilton Wins 2021 UK’s Strongest Man

The 2021 Ultimate Strongman UK’s Strongest Man event took place on May 29- 31 and saw the defending champion Gavin Bilton retain the title. The events included an 8,500-kilogram (18,739.3-pound) truck push, a brick lift, a carry and drag medley, the Viking press, and the Atlas Stones (five stones — 100 kilograms (220.5 pounds) to 175 kilograms (385.8 pounds)). Here were the final standings:
Moviestuipster.com

Join members of the cast and crew of Disney and Pixar's Luca for a behind-the-scenes look at the creation of the upcoming film's world.

Join members of the cast and crew of Disney and Pixar's Luca for a behind-the-scenes look at the creation of the upcoming film's world. Set in a beautiful seaside town on the Italian Riviera, Disney and Pixar's original feature film, Luca, is a coming-of-age story about one young boy experiencing an unforgettable summer filled with gelato, pasta, and endless scooter rides. Luca shares these adventures with his newfound best friend, but all the fun is threatened by a deeply-held secret: they are sea monsters from another world just below the water's surface. Luca features the voice talents of Jacob Tremblay as Luca Paguro, Jack Dylan Grazer as Alberto Scorfano, Emma Berman as Giulia Marcovaldo, Saverio Raimondo as town bully Ercole Visconti, Maya Rudolph as Luca's mom Daniela, Marco Barricelli as Giulia's dad Massimo, Jim Gaffigan as Luca's dad Lorenzo, Sandy Martin as Luca's grandma, and Giacomo Gianniotti as a local fisherman. Luca, directed by Academy Award nominee Enrico Casarosa ("La Luna") and produced by Andrea Warren ("Lava," "Cars 3"), releases on June 18, 2021, on Disney+.
Visual Artgamingideology.com

Behind the scenes: the wonderful world of foley art

Foley art is the recreation of sound for film in post-production, to improve the audio quality of media. This is often the case when sounds cannot be recorded properly on set, so everything from props and real-life effects to computers is used to recreate the sound after the director says cut. Sefi Carmel, composer and sound designer who has been in the business for 25 years, considered how this artistic form still works wonders today.
Movies/Film

‘Luca’ Behind-the-Scenes Video Gives You a Nostalgic Look at Pixar’s Italian Summer

Luca, the upcoming Pixar movie that seems to be a cross between Call Me By Your Name and that weird Discovery channel special about “real” mermaids, is headed straight to Disney+ this month. And at the very least, it looks visually gorgeous. The Pixar animators have created a bright, blue, beautiful version of the Italian Riviera, and a new behind-the-scenes video focuses on the research that went into making the animated Italian Riviera feel authentic to the real Italian Riviera.
Moviescastleinsider.com

Go Behind-The-Scenes of the Design Process For Disney’s Cruella!

There was already a lot of excitement around the movie but now, the films production designer, Fiona Crombie, is sharing some behind the scenes details! Thanks to Variety , we got to understand the designs behind Cruellas den in the film! Fiona Crombie worked on over 100 sets to create the 1970s London look. She took inspiration from abandoned locks for most of the movie. The lairs history...
TV SeriesComicBook

Castlevania Shares Behind-The-Scenes Look at Striga's Brutal Season 4 Fight

Castlevania has shared a behind-the-scenes look at Striga's brutal fight in Season 4 of the Netflix original anime series! After making its four episode debut back in 2017, the Netflix series based on Konami's video game franchise has since evolved to a whole new level with the fourth and final season of the series. Released earlier this Spring to bring the overall story of Trevor, Sypha, and Alucard to an end, the team behind the series really went above and beyond for the fourth season's action scenes. This wasn't limited to the main trio either as many of the ancillary characters also got a moment to shine.
Lifestylethebrag.com

Culture Scouts takes you behind-the-scenes of Sydney’s best bits

When tourists think of Sydney they think of that big dish rack on the harbour and that launch-pad for the fireworks on New Year’s Eve. But locals know those two spots aren’t even the best bits of this sunburnt city. The Brag recently went on Culture Scouts‘ guided Original Street...
MLBPosted by
104.5 The Team

VIDEO: Wow, Sahlen Field Looks So Different; Behind The Scenes of Blue Jays Makeover

You have to take a look at what Sahlen Field looks like right now!. What a time to be in Buffalo, New York. The Blue Jays have officially taken over Sahlen Field and calling it their 'home away from home'. The Blue Jays sold tickets to their first eight 'home' games at Sahlen Field and they sold out in just a matter of a few hours. If you are going to any of the games, here are a few things that you should know before you go to the game:
WWEAugusta Free Press

‘World’s Strongest Man’ Mark Henry joining announce team for ‘AEW Rampage’

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry made his surprise debut in AEW Sunday night at the company’s “Double or Nothing” pay-per-view. Henry, the co-host of Sirius XM’s “Busted Open,” signed with AEW to serve as an analyst on the new “AEW Rampage”...
Entertainmentallears.net

Go Behind-the-Scenes of Disney’s New ‘Us Again’ Short!

Dance is a universal language that connects all of us across generations!. And, Walt Disney Animation has focused on how impactful dance can be with their new short “Us Again” streaming on Disney+! After you’ve watched it for yourself, you can also go behind-the-scenes of the making of the animation!
Denver, CO5280.com

Behind the Scenes of Denver Pride’s Most Fashionable Partnership

Denver Pride emcee DeMarcio Slaughter knows how he wants to feel on stage. Designer Darlene Ritz knows how to make that happen. From a VIP zone near the crowd at Denver Pride’s main stage, Darlene C. Ritz watched as her friend DeMarcio Slaughter, the festival’s emcee and co-organizer for 17 years, walked off the stage in a top hat and ringleader getup, a dozen circus performers twirling in his wake. A few moments later, he pranced back out in a skyhigh mohawk made of feathers and a skintight, flesh-toned outfit bedazzled with black sequins. Slaughter struck a power pose and the crowd roared. Ritz, who made both costumes, began to bawl.