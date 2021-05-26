Martins Licis to Host Behind The Scenes Look at 2021 World’s Strongest Man

Join members of the cast and crew of Disney and Pixar's Luca for a behind-the-scenes look at the creation of the upcoming film's world. Set in a beautiful seaside town on the Italian Riviera, Disney and Pixar's original feature film, Luca, is a coming-of-age story about one young boy experiencing an unforgettable summer filled with gelato, pasta, and endless scooter rides. Luca shares these adventures with his newfound best friend, but all the fun is threatened by a deeply-held secret: they are sea monsters from another world just below the water's surface. Luca features the voice talents of Jacob Tremblay as Luca Paguro, Jack Dylan Grazer as Alberto Scorfano, Emma Berman as Giulia Marcovaldo, Saverio Raimondo as town bully Ercole Visconti, Maya Rudolph as Luca's mom Daniela, Marco Barricelli as Giulia's dad Massimo, Jim Gaffigan as Luca's dad Lorenzo, Sandy Martin as Luca's grandma, and Giacomo Gianniotti as a local fisherman. Luca, directed by Academy Award nominee Enrico Casarosa ("La Luna") and produced by Andrea Warren ("Lava," "Cars 3"), releases on June 18, 2021, on Disney+.