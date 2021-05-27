ICYMI: New Orleans Health Department (NOHD) Receives Second National Accreditation Status, Perfect Score

NEW ORLEANS — The City of New Orleans Health Department (NOHD) today announced it has successfully completed an exhaustive process to maintain national Accreditation status for an additional five years through the Public Health Accreditation Board (PHAB). NOHD received its initial Accreditation status in 2014 and was one of the first 50 health departments in the U.S. to do so. The Reaccreditation process took several years of preparation and work by NOHD staff, and the Department received perfect scores on all measured domains. In maintaining its Accreditation status for another five years, NOHD has demonstrated that it not only meets PHAB’s quality standards and measures, but equitably serves the health needs of the Greater New Orleans area with tremendous professionalism and dedication.