Las Vegas, NV

Steve Wynn Called Foreign Agent

knpr
 14 days ago

Former Las Vegas casino tycoon Steve Wynn faces a demand from the Justice Department that he register as a foreign agent who did work on behalf of China, the Wall Street Journal reports. According to the report, Wynn spoke with a Chinese government official about Chinese billionaire Guo Wengui. He...

knpr.org
