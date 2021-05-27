Dispelling Men’s Fitness Myths

A review of 54 studies found that a regular exercise program strengthens the immune system, increases antibody response to vaccinations, and reduces risks for community-acquired infectious disease by 31 percent and death from infections by 37 percent in various populations (Sports Medicine, April 20, 2021). It does this by increasing IGA antibodies in all body cavities and CD4 T cells that help to kill invading germs. Even a single hard bout of exercise appears to enhance immune responses to vaccination in both younger and older individuals (Brain Behav Immun, Jul 2014;39:33-41). Many studies show that people who exercise regularly have higher antibody responses to vaccinations (J Gerontol A Biol Sci Med Sci, 2002 Sep; 57(9):M557-62). Aging progressively impairs your immunity, but the most active elderly patients have the highest protective immune responses (Ann N Y Acad Sci, 2002 Apr; 959():117-27).