Dispelling Men’s Fitness Myths

Since 2005, I've had the privilege of developing and teaching fitness methodologies to humans just like you, and what I’ve learned is that most of you are overwhelmed by the herculean amount of information surrounding workout and diet practices. When I began graduate school in 2009, I wasn’t sure how I was going to combine my love for fitness research and development with my doctorate in physiology. But as I continued getting my butt kicked over and over throughout the process of developing my dissertation research, I realized that I loved the scientific process of seeking the truth without ego getting in the way.