Last year was an anomaly for the Waterloo Black Hawks, finishing with a losing record and out of the playoffs for the first time in a very long time. Then again, last season was far from normal. The Black Hawks battled through injuries and COVID-19 illnesses. Plus, like many teams in the United States Hockey League, they played through many schedule changes and several weekends where they played 3 games in a row. But that season is over and there are many things to look forward to in this upcoming season.