GUEST COLUMN: "Where do they go as we tell them they can’t be anywhere?"

Tents in Wallace Marine Park following the February 2021 ice storm. (Saphara Harrell/Salem Reporter) I work at SafeSleep United - a low barrier, year-round women's shelter. A lady who struggles with mental health lives outside in the area by our shelter. She’s shared about some of the extreme trauma she experienced since she was a very young child, and after earning her trust, she sometimes will talk openly about her multiple personalities. They each have different voices, different makeup, different styles of dressing, and different behaviors.