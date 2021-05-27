Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

GUEST COLUMN: "Where do they go as we tell them they can’t be anywhere?"

salemreporter.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTents in Wallace Marine Park following the February 2021 ice storm. (Saphara Harrell/Salem Reporter) I work at SafeSleep United - a low barrier, year-round women's shelter. A lady who struggles with mental health lives outside in the area by our shelter. She’s shared about some of the extreme trauma she experienced since she was a very young child, and after earning her trust, she sometimes will talk openly about her multiple personalities. They each have different voices, different makeup, different styles of dressing, and different behaviors.

www.salemreporter.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Camping#Strip Mall#Mental Health#Extreme Weather#Dinner Time#Night Time#Safesleep United#Wallace Marine And#Cascade Gateway#United Way#Ugm#Community Action#Multiple Personalities#O K#Extreme Profanity#Deep Pain#Fits#Earplugs#Shelter Beds#Alternate Reality
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
POTUSABC7 Los Angeles

Facebook says Trump now suspended until at least January 2023

Facebook announced Friday that former President Donald Trump would be suspended from its platform until at least January 7th, 2023 -- two years from when he was initially suspended. Facebook said it will then assess the circumstances to see if he should be allowed back on. The move guarantees Trump...
ProtestsBBC

Putin sees 'double standard' in US Capitol riot prosecutions

Russian President Vladimir Putin has accused the US of double standards for its treatment of the Capitol rioters. He said it was wrong for the US to criticise crackdowns on anti-government protests overseas, while prosecuting Americans with "political demands". Speaking at a business forum in St Petersburg, Mr Putin set...
U.S. PoliticsBGR

$3,600 in new stimulus checks is coming sooner than you think – here’s when

Wondering whether the federal government will start sending out more stimulus checks soon? We have a definite answer to your question, and a specific date to share, as well — bottom line, circle July 15 on your calendar, because, yes, that’s when an all-new round of stimulus checks is set to begin arriving in taxpayers’ bank accounts. Only, these checks will be a lot different than the three direct payments (for $1,200, $600, and $1,400) that came before.