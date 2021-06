There are so many things to think about when starting up a brand new business venture, and trying to get funding should not be one. A business credit card is a great way to get your small business off the ground while gaining a business credit score and cash back to help your business thrive through a personal credit card. There are many options on the market these days with different rewards programs, credit history necessities, interest rates, and special offers that consumer cards and personal credit scores do not offer that can help build business credit.