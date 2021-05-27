Cancel
Education

High School Technical Vocational Teacher

 14 days ago

La Academia de Esperanza is currently seeking to fill their open High School Technical Vocational Teacher position. Highly qualified technical-vocational teacher needed. Superior pay, benefits and school culture. Experience with metalworking, including bench work, metal forming, welding and casting preferred. Experience with or willingness to learn a variety of workshop tools and equipment including CAD/CAM tools such as CNC router, laser cutter and 3D printer. Email Steve Wood at swood@esperanza-pride.org.

Education
Educationarxiv.org

Training the trainer: Professional Development for High School Physics Teachers with Low Physics Background

The shortage of highly qualified high school physics teachers is a national problem. The Mitchell Institute Physics Enhancement Program (MIPEP) is a two-week professional development program for in-service high school physics teachers with a limited background in the subject area. MIPEP, which started in 2012, includes intense training in both subject matter and research-based instructional strategies. Content and materials used in the program fulfill state curriculum requirements. The MIPEP curriculum is taught by Texas A&M University faculty from the Department of Physics & Astronomy along with two master high school physics teachers. In this paper we present the design and implementation of MIPEP. We report on assessment of knowledge and confidence of 2014-2018 MIPEP cohorts. We also present the results of the 2020 program that was delivered remotely due to the pandemic. Analysis of these assessments showed that the majority of MIPEP participants increased their physics knowledge and their confidence in that knowledge during both traditional and virtual program deliveries.
Educationautobodynews.com

CAWA Announces 2021 Automotive High School Teacher Scholarship Winners

Named the Motorcar Parts of America-Selwyn Joffe awards, CAWA provided three scholarships this year to high school teachers to support their automotive programs. "CAWA is proud to assist these automotive high school teachers, in part, to assure their programs remain viable and well-resourced for the benefit of their students and our industry," said Rodney Pierini, president and CEO, in announcing the awards.
Arlington, TXuta.edu

UTA pioneers quantum physics training for high school teachers

An assistant professor at The University of Texas at Arlington is working to launch a national training program for high school teachers on how to incorporate quantum physics into their math, science and engineering curricula. The $998,448 grant from the National Science Foundation (NSF) will allow Karen Jo Matsler, assistant...
High Schoolnationalcybersecuritynews.today

Fifteen students inducted in National Technical Honor Society at East Lee County High School | News, Sports, Jobs | #education | #technology | #training

Fifteen students were recognized during the first National Technical Honor Society induction at East Lee County High School on May 20, which will connect them with others in their discipline across the nation. “The kids were quite happy to be recognized for their hard work and being inducted to an...
Columbus, OHcolumbusparent.com

2021 Teachers of the Year: Dominic Marchi of Bishop Watterson High School

Teaching is a calculated effort for this Columbus resident, who strives to ensure his students can apply math lessons to the world around them. Through a passion for mathematics and a willingness to go above and beyond to ensure his students’ success, Dominic Marchi has helped countless Bishop Watterson High School students not just comprehend the subject, but perhaps even enjoy it, too.
Educationatoallinks.com

5 Ways Schools Prepare Kids for Vocational Education

Vocational education has existed throughout modern history. Back then it was known as an apprenticeship, and it took place in two main areas – the classroom and on the job. This changed when education shifted focus from being practical to being theoretical. Schools focused more on academics which invariably led to a high number of school dropouts and a lower rate of technical and problem-solving skills among working classes.
Grandview, WAeSchool Online

Carousel Digital Signage Unites Teachers and Students at Grandview High School

A rural Washington state high school optimizes communications and engagement in challenging hybrid education model. GRANDVIEW, WASHINGTON, June 1, 2021 – Carousel Digital Signage has helped optimize Grandview High School’s student and faculty communications while they operate within a hybrid learning model. Grandview High has deployed a Carousel Cloud digital signage network in combination with Carousel Express Players to distribute targeted messaging to those on campus, while also engaging those who continue to attend classes from home.
Educationheraldsun.com

Want to teach in a high school? NC may only require 1 semester of teacher prep classes.

North Carolina could allow people who complete just one college semester of teacher preparation classes to become part-time high school teachers. The state House Education Committee backed legislation on Tuesday that allows people to become a high school “adjunct instructor” if they teach classes related to their bachelor’s degree or graduate degree. These adjunct instructors would have to complete at least one semester of courses concentrating in teacher preparation at a community college.
Anoka, MNhometownsource.com

Anoka-Hennepin Technical High School students graduate

Anoka-Hennepin Technical High School students received their diplomas June 3 outside Anoka Technical College. “This is probably our favorite day of the year,” Principal Nancy Chave said. Anoka-Hennepin Technical High School has a partnership with the technical college in which high school students can graduate with college credits, Chave said.
Franklin, MAreportertoday.com

Tri-County Regional Vocational Technical High School Students Selected as Finalists in NASA HUNCH Program Students collaborate on out-of-this-world issues facing NASA and create viable solutions

Franklin, MA— May 11, 2021 — The Tri-County Regional Vocational Technical High School District is pleased to announce all six teams that participated in this year's NASA HUNCH Program were selected as semi-finalists. The NASA HUNCH Program asks vocational students to help solve problems facing astronauts. Each year a set of approximately ten issues are presented in September. Students select the issue they would like to work on and form teams. All juniors in the Engineering Program participate. ( www.hunchdesign.com )
Worldindiaeveryday.com

Kerala : High School Social Science Teacher Recruitment Process Begins For 14 Districts

Kerala Public Service Commission (KPSC) has invited applications for recruitment to high school social science teacher in Malayalam medium.. Kerala : High School Social Science Teacher Recruitment Process Begins For 14 Districts. This article is published at 08 June 2021 02:04 from Kerala News Headlines, click on the read full article link below to see further details.
nationalcybersecuritynews.today

Lawrence High School educator named Somerset County Teacher of the Year | #teacher | #children | #kids | #sextrafficing | #childsaftey

FAIRFIELD — If one had asked a young Kevin Malady what he wanted to do with his life, teaching was probably the last thing he would have said. He went to the University of Miami intent on becoming a research scientist. It was purely by chance he saw a part-time job posting in the science department to help teachers at a local high school run labs. Once he started, he enjoyed it. But privately, he thought teachers were not doing a very good job.
Brewster, NYtheexaminernews.com

Brewster High School Teacher Finalist for Presidential STEM Educator Award

Brewster High School teacher Dr. Brittany Kozlenko was selected as one of New York State’s three finalists for the Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching (PAEMST). PAEMST is the highest honor a STEM educator can receive in the United States. Over the next month, the National Science...