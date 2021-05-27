High School Technical Vocational Teacher
La Academia de Esperanza is currently seeking to fill their open High School Technical Vocational Teacher position. Highly qualified technical-vocational teacher needed. Superior pay, benefits and school culture. Experience with metalworking, including bench work, metal forming, welding and casting preferred. Experience with or willingness to learn a variety of workshop tools and equipment including CAD/CAM tools such as CNC router, laser cutter and 3D printer. Email Steve Wood at swood@esperanza-pride.org.www.aps.edu