High School Technical Vocational Teacher

The shortage of highly qualified high school physics teachers is a national problem. The Mitchell Institute Physics Enhancement Program (MIPEP) is a two-week professional development program for in-service high school physics teachers with a limited background in the subject area. MIPEP, which started in 2012, includes intense training in both subject matter and research-based instructional strategies. Content and materials used in the program fulfill state curriculum requirements. The MIPEP curriculum is taught by Texas A&M University faculty from the Department of Physics & Astronomy along with two master high school physics teachers. In this paper we present the design and implementation of MIPEP. We report on assessment of knowledge and confidence of 2014-2018 MIPEP cohorts. We also present the results of the 2020 program that was delivered remotely due to the pandemic. Analysis of these assessments showed that the majority of MIPEP participants increased their physics knowledge and their confidence in that knowledge during both traditional and virtual program deliveries.