Amagansett's Liberty Pole Refreshed Just in Time for Memorial Day

Against the sky a golden sheen. . . . The poem "The Amagansett Flag" was read aloud to an appreciative crowd of some 200 residents of the community on May 30, 1950, at the dedication of a new and, so ran the lines, "stronger pole, being fashioned out of steel." The "wrecked ship" was the Bessie C. Beach, a three-masted schooner bound from St. John's, Newfoundland, to Philadelphia, which came ashore off Napeague in a fierce storm in December 1913.