GA Telesis, ATSG joint venture to build US-based Specialized Procedures Aeroengine Hospital (SPAH)
GA Telesis, LLC, a global aviation services integrator, announced that it has entered into a joint venture agreement with Wilmington-based Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (ATSG) — a leading provider of aircraft leasing and air cargo transportation and related services — to build a GA Telesis Specialized Procedures Aeroengine Hospital (SPAH) in the Central or Midwest of the United States.www.wnewsj.com