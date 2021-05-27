Cancel
Wilmington, OH

GA Telesis, ATSG joint venture to build US-based Specialized Procedures Aeroengine Hospital (SPAH)

By Wilmington News Journal
wnewsj.com
 17 days ago

GA Telesis, LLC, a global aviation services integrator, announced that it has entered into a joint venture agreement with Wilmington-based Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (ATSG) — a leading provider of aircraft leasing and air cargo transportation and related services — to build a GA Telesis Specialized Procedures Aeroengine Hospital (SPAH) in the Central or Midwest of the United States.

