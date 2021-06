French energy company TotalEnergies and Russia's second-largest natural gas producer, Novatek, have signed a memorandum of understanding to reduce CO2 emissions from the production of liquefied natural gas (LNG) while developing large-scale carbon capture and storage solutions (CCS) in Russia's Yamal and Gydan peninsulas. The two companies also want to “explore new opportunities for developing decarbonized hydrogen and ammonia,” suggesting that hydrogen will be among a large portfolio of green measures that oil and gas majors will adopt to react to the increasing societal pressure.