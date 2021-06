Welcome to Amazin’ Avenue in Conversation, a podcast from Amazin’ Avenue where we invite interesting people on the show to talk about themselves, the Mets, and more. Mike Puma has been on the Mets beat for the New York Post for 12 seasons, and had covered the team for the Connecticut Post part-time before then. His time with the team goes deep, and so he was the perfect person to write a book about the club. If These Walls Could Talk: New York Mets Stories From the Dugout, Locker Room, and Press Box came out at the end of April, and it gives a unique perspective on the last 20 years or so of the Mets’ story.