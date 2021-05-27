SWKS COVID-19 UPDATE Area sees few new cases

Finney County added four new positive confirmed COVID-19 cases with an overall total of 6,092 as of Wednesday, with a decrease to 34 active positive cases being monitored. Of the Finney County cases, there are two individuals currently hospitalized as of Wednesday, and there has been a total to 49 deaths. A total of 11,795 cases have tested negative for COVID-19. There are 14 cases pending as of Wednesday. The positivity rate for this week has decreased to seven percent.