Finney County, KS

SWKS COVID-19 UPDATE Area sees few new cases

Garden City Telegram
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFinney County added four new positive confirmed COVID-19 cases with an overall total of 6,092 as of Wednesday, with a decrease to 34 active positive cases being monitored. Of the Finney County cases, there are two individuals currently hospitalized as of Wednesday, and there has been a total to 49 deaths. A total of 11,795 cases have tested negative for COVID-19. There are 14 cases pending as of Wednesday. The positivity rate for this week has decreased to seven percent.

Finney County, KSGarden City Telegram

PUBLIC MEETINGS

FINNEY COUNTY — Finney County Commission: 8:30 a.m. in the commission meeting room at the County Administrative Building, 311 N. Ninth St. STEVENS COUNTY — Stevens County Commission: 8:30 a.m. in the commission meeting room at the county courthouse, 200 E. Seventh St., Hugoton. WICHITA COUNTY — Wichita County Commission:...
Garden City, KSGarden City Telegram

GCCC moves to masks optional on Monday

Garden City Community College will transition to a “mask appreciated” approach starting on May 17. Requiring masks on campus will no longer be a part of practice for the summer session. Masks may still be required in certain classrooms and/or offices, based on the needs of employees with health-related concerns...
Topeka, KSGarden City Telegram

Cott named 25th Judicial District judge

TOPEKA - Governor Laura Kelly Monday appointed Kristi Cott, Garden City, to the 25th Judicial District vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Ricklin Pierce. “Kristi is a dedicated, professional, and knowledgeable attorney with extensive experience in the judicial system,” Gov. Kelly said. “I am confident Kristi’s experience and her commitment to the law will serve the 25th Judicial District well.”
Finney County, KSGarden City Telegram

SOUTHWEST COMMUNITY

Alva Burch won high in two tables of Senior Center Pinochle on May 5 at the Senior Center of Finney County. Jean Wildeman finished in second place and Leo Smith took third. Albert Spor won high in two tables of Senior Center Double Pinochle Monday at the Senior Center of Finney County. Church Evans took second while Dawn Thiel finished in third place.