Timeless Style: Take A Look Inside Lenny Kravitz' Beautifully Designed Homes

By Sammy Approved
praisedc.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLenny Kravitz turns 57 years old today and the one detail about the superstar that has remained true is that his style is simply timeless. The musician has incorporated different elements of rock, blues, soul, R&B, funk, reggae and more in his music. The same applies to his effortless style in fashion and design. Kravitz has been featured and credited by Architectural Digest because of his high-grade taste in interior design, adding his personal flare to his multiple homes across the world. From his Parisian home where his daughter Zoë Kravitz recently wed to his infamous home in Brazil, Lenny’s eye for quality art and design speaks volumes to his wondrous sense of style.

