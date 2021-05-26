Timeless Style: Take A Look Inside Lenny Kravitz’ Beautifully Designed Homes

Have you ever looked back on an old interior design show or magazine and cringed at what people thought was trendy? Or maybe you’ve experienced your own home, one minute looking up-to-date with the latest styles, and the next looking incredibly out of date. Your home can quickly go out of style, leaving you with a place that no longer looks good and that you don’t like anymore. If you want to avoid this, you should introduce timeless design into your home. Timeless design lasts for years, if not forever, focusing on elements that have endured and should continue to look good for many years.