The passive house Fass School employs local materials for an active facade

Awarded the 2021 AIA Award for Architecture in late April, the Senegalese Fass School and Teacher’s Residences is the first in its region of over 110 villages to provide secular education alongside traditional Quranic teaching. The project, completed in 2019, was designed by Toshiko Mori Architect (TMA) for the Josef and Anni Albers Foundation and nonprofit group Le Korsa. The oval-shaped main building with a generous courtyard can facilitate up to 300 students, while the surrounding two smaller structures contain teacher residences and a washroom. Four classrooms and two flexible spaces encircle the courtyard to allow for efficient circulation that mirrors the vernacular residential typology of the Senegalese region of Ziguinchor and Casamance. While deeply informed by these ancient impluvium family houses, the school also drew inspiration for its roof and precise geometry from the “one-room schoolhouse” of rural Germany where Albers taught.