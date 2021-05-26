Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fitness

Brad Castleberry: “Being Unhealthy But Looking Healthy Isn’t Cool”

By Derek Dufour
generationiron.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrad Castleberry goes into detail on why he changed his training methods to focus more on health than sculpted muscle. The very core of bodybuilding is a healthy endeavor in line with fitness. But just like many things in fitness, it can become unhealthy depending on how far you take it. Professional bodybuilding and even modeling can put so much focus on perfecting the physique that it comes at the cost of traditional health standards. Some athletes are okay with taking that risk. But the general public might not realize that a shredded physique does not automatically mean the athlete is healthy. In our latest GI Exclusive interview, Brad Castleberry discusses completely changing his training method to focus on feeling good more than looking good.

generationiron.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health And Fitness#Professional Bodybuilding#Healthy Weight#Body Weight#Contorting Fitness#Cardio#Sculpted Muscle#Lighter Weight#Bigorexia#Mass Monster Bodybuilders#Athletes#Line#Exclusive#Massive Muscular Heroes#Changed
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Health & Fitness
News Break
Fitness
News Break
Celebrities
Related
WorkoutsPosted by
Well+Good

4 of the Best Weighted Hula Hoops That Will Leave Your Core Muscles Super Sore

After a year of working out primarily at home (or right outside of it), it’s not surprising that even the most rah-rah of exercise enthusiasts have found themselves falling into a workout rut. Cardio means running or spinning. Corework means crunches. And butt day calls for lunges (and lots of ’em). “If you’ve been on the same plan or routine for roughly six months or more, it’s probably time to change things up [to avoid hitting a workout plateau],” Blink Fitness program manager, Phil Timmons, previously told Well+Good. As such, allow us to introduce you to the weighted hula hoop.
WorkoutsFinancial Sense

Baseline Health vs. Baseline Fitness - Basic Steps To Do Each Day

June 7, 2021 – Financial Sense Newshour welcomes Jeff Kotterman of TriSystem Health on the three basic steps to stay healthy, particularly when people all over the world are sitting for much longer periods of time. Jeff discusses how sitting equates to smoking, understanding the importance of metabolic health, time under tension vs. reps when it comes to lifting weights or resistance training, and much, much more. Find out more about Jeff's exercise and health routines by going to https://trisystem.network.
Workoutsukclimbing.com

Strength-Based Yoga and its Benefits for Climbing

Climber, yoga teacher and wellbeing coach Tiffany Soithongsuk outlines the transformational benefits of strength-based yoga movement on climbing development, with some take-away exercises... Whether on the rock or on the wall, we all strive for a combination of qualities in our climbing: strength in core, shoulders and lower body; control,...
Petscarrotsncake.com

Finding the best Carrots ‘N’ Cake fitness program for you

This intermediate-to-advanced dumbbell program includes 24 full-length workouts and is designed to increase strength, definition, and lean lines. 24 full-body workouts, 30-40 minutes each, 4 days per week, 6 weeks total. 6-week programming calendar focusing on upper, lower, and full body workouts. Minimal equipment required (two sets of dumbbells), no...
Workoutshackensackmeridianhealth.org

Our Docs Share 5 Personal Tips for a Great Workout

Daniel Kiss, M.D. contributes to topics such as cardiology. Jacqueline Hollywood, M.D. contributes to topics such as Cardiac Care. Sheila Sahni, M.D. contributes to topics such as Cardiology. Three of our cardiologists swap their scrubs for exercise gear and get personal, sharing how they fit heart healthy exercise into a...
Workoutsoxygenmag.com

5 Ways to Hydrate for Workout Recovery

Every athlete knows that staying hydrated is crucial to optimal performance during a workout — and that doesn’t just mean chugging some water or a sports drink beforehand. Proper hydration before, during and after a workout is critical — and so is staying hydrated throughout the day. Makes sense, since water makes up 50 to 70 percent of your bodyweight.
Workoutsideafit.com

Protein and Muscle

Maintaining muscle mass and strength is a vital part of aging well and enjoying good quality of life. Luckily, when it comes to protein and muscle, we don’t need to garnish chicken breast with meatballs to get enough protein to build lean body mass as we age. Researchers from the...
Workoutsmistershaka.com

Abs- What Is The Ideal Bodyweight To See Your Six Pack

Generally, muscle definition is a sign of true health and fitness. But, ripped abs are the gold standard of weight room achievements. Most people don’t realize how much weight they have to lose to see their full 6 pack abs. In many cases, guys will fall short of appealing washboard abs because they assume they will be able to see all of their abs at an unrealistically high body weight.
Workoutssixtyandme.com

How to Tone Your Core and Upper Body for Summer

Summer is quickly approaching! You want to look and feel your best to feel confident in your summer clothes and have the energy to enjoy all the adventures that lie ahead! As women, we typically have two main areas of focus that we want to improve: our core and our upper body.
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

Being Intentional to Seek Emotional Healthiness

We all experience emotional and physical struggles. How can we be real with our struggles and work productively through them? In this interview, Debra Fileta emphasizes the importance of intentionality in seeking emotional healthiness in the face of mental health struggles. Debra Fileta is a licensed professional counselor, host of...
Weight LossFood Navigator

‘Diet’ is no longer about preparing for swimsuit season, it is ‘a tool for well-being … to achieve broader goals of feeling healthy and high-functioning’

As consumers adopt a more flexible and holistic approach to ‘dieting,’ brands have more room to innovate at the ingredient-level through “mindful omissions and swaps” to create products that appeal to shoppers’ lifestyles, according to new research from New Hope Network’s NEXT Data & Insights. “Once upon a time, [diet]...
Workoutsideafit.com

Optimal Health Gains From HIIT and MICT

Adding to the debate over whether high-intensity interval training (HIIT) or moderate-intensity continuous training (MICT) is more effective, a recent review study by German researchers at Tübingen University found that HIIT and MICT each produce different health-enhancing outcomes. Investigators found that HIIT increased both aerobic and anaerobic fitness faster, showing more effectiveness in improving heart health and aerobic fitness. MICT, in contrast, was better at improving long-term glucose metabolism. On other health parameters, both training methods were equally effective.
Fitnesshealthfulpursuit.com

Understanding Carb Intolerance and Metabolic Health

How metabolically flexible are you? Let’s review the ins and outs of looking at keto as a metabolic state instead of a diet and, how this shift makes keto even more effective. We’re covering adjustments you can make on keto to gain metabolic flexibility (the role of calories, fasting, and...
Weight Lossrealbuzz.com

Ultrasonic Keto - Is It Really Work Or Scam

Ultrasonic Keto with Keto Diet is a perfect combination that you can ever encounter since of us want have got a fit and healthy body. With two factors you is able to do the body that weight are not healthy and still need enough energy to themes exercise. Diet will forever be useless if you're will not do a. Imagine Ultrasonic Keto losing weight but possessing a firm and fit body. Famous . what will most likely happen you if you do not have an exercise when you're having diet plan.
Fitnessfitnessclone.com

Enhanced Athlete Code Red Review – Does This Fat Burner Supplement Work?

As a team of bodybuilders, chemists, and innovators, Enhanced Athlete is here to disrupt a chaotic industry by doing whatever it takes to bring you the most effective hardcore supplements available. They swear never to stop pioneering in the interest of the future of bodybuilding and do this by staying on the cutting edge of technology and chemistry.
Weight LossPosted by
96.1 The Breeze

The 3 Ways Stress is Making You Gain Weight and What to Do About It

Rebel Wilson famously lost 60 pounds over the past year and a half by working on her diet and her stress level, the actress recently revealed, with a method that not only changes what you eat but also your relationship with food. Called The Mayr Method, Wilson was first introduced to it back in 2019 and launched on the "Year of Health" starting in January 2020 and taught herself to eat healthier and shed stress, since it was leading her to eat badly.
Food & Drinksindependentri.com

Common Sense Health: Takeout meals don’t have to be unhealthy

Eating takeout meals can be a way of life, often driven by the necessity for fast, convenient food. During the pandemic, enthusiasts for restaurant dining have created a surge in demand for takeout meals. Unfortunately, fast food outlets have never been beacons of nutritional value. But have times changed? With the plethora of new home meal delivery services and more conscious consumers, is it possible to eat healthy delivery or pickup meals?
NutritionPosted by
AM 1390 KRFO

Eating Healthy In the Summer Doesn’t Have to Suck [PODCAST]

This week on WJON's Health Matters program I talked with Registered Dietician Kari Collett from A-to-Zinc Nutrition. We talked about healthy ways to eat this summer beginning with Memorial Day Weekend. She says a good place to start is with farmers markets. Collett says the fresher the better. She says fresh fruit and vegetables are healthier and include more nutrients than food that is trucked in from non local locations. Each fruit and vegetable has certain times of year when they are the most fresh and available. Kari says if people take advantage of that the food will taste better and will be better for them. Listen to our 4-part conversation below.
NutritionPosted by
Womanly Live

5 ‘Bad’ Foods That Actually Aren’t That Unhealthy

Some foods are classified as ‘bad,’ and those on a diet want to stay away from them. But you might be surprised by some of them that aren’t actually that unhealthy. Many people might feel guilty to eat some food, especially if they’re on a strict diet — which by the way, most of the things that are too strict aren’t always good unless you have a particular condition.
CelebritiesTelegraph

‘Being sober wasn't a thing in the Nineties’

To zoom into Davinia Taylor’s kitchen is to be transported to a magical world of high-tech wellbeing gadgetry. Behind her is a huge, gleaming silver pipe, which turns out to be the kind of water filtration system that you might expect in a Beverly Hills spa (Taylor lives in north Lancashire). It contains activated charcoal cylinders (of course), which take out “all the chemicals, all the gross hormones, and then I put it [the water] in there” – at this she points to a machine that resembles a particularly glossy food processor – “which will infuse the water with hydrogen molecules and enable me to become my best self. What a w-----, eh?” She flashes a knowing smile.