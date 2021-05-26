Brad Castleberry: “Being Unhealthy But Looking Healthy Isn’t Cool”

Brad Castleberry goes into detail on why he changed his training methods to focus more on health than sculpted muscle. The very core of bodybuilding is a healthy endeavor in line with fitness. But just like many things in fitness, it can become unhealthy depending on how far you take it. Professional bodybuilding and even modeling can put so much focus on perfecting the physique that it comes at the cost of traditional health standards. Some athletes are okay with taking that risk. But the general public might not realize that a shredded physique does not automatically mean the athlete is healthy. In our latest GI Exclusive interview, Brad Castleberry discusses completely changing his training method to focus on feeling good more than looking good.