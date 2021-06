PEORIA — Though she's not originally from Peoria, Angie Ostaszewski has become one of the city's greatest cheerleaders. Ostaszewski has been promoting Peoria online for a few years now, but it's only been in the past year, since she began using TikTok, that she's started seeing tangible results. She said she knows of more than 20 people who have moved to Peoria after learning about the city from her TikTok account, a social media platform that has grown in popularity over the past year or so.