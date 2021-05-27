City of Austin Memorial Day Closures 2021
Some City administrative offices and public facilities will close for the Memorial Day holiday, Monday, May 31, 2021. All Austin Resource Recovery (ARR) trash, recycling and compost collections will be unaffected for the Memorial Day holiday. For the most up-to-date information on all your ARR collections, download the Austin Recycles App for your Apple or Android device or visit austintexas.gov/myschedule to sign up for collection reminders and alerts.www.austintexas.gov