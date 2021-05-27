Cancel
City of Austin Memorial Day Closures 2021

austintexas.gov
 14 days ago

Some City administrative offices and public facilities will close for the Memorial Day holiday, Monday, May 31, 2021. All Austin Resource Recovery (ARR) trash, recycling and compost collections will be unaffected for the Memorial Day holiday. For the most up-to-date information on all your ARR collections, download the Austin Recycles App for your Apple or Android device or visit austintexas.gov/myschedule to sign up for collection reminders and alerts.

www.austintexas.gov
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day#Compost#Parks And Recreation#Memorial Service#City Parks#Public Parks#Apple#Styrofoam#Austin Public Health#Delco Activity Center#Library Austintexas Gov#Austinites#Arr#Barton Springs#Public Facilities#Library Resources#Schedules#Playgrounds#Tennis Centers#Trash
Austin, TXirei.com

Carr Properties enters Austin market

Carr Properties has acquired 100 Congress Avenue, a 22-story, 419,785-square-foot, class A office tower, located in the heart of downtown Austin, Texas. This acquisition marks Carr Properties’ entry into the Austin market, reflecting the company’s continued focus on strategic growth and investment in innovation markets. A sales price was not disclosed.
Austin, TXPosted by
KVUE

First of several virtual meetings held to gather feedback in search for next Austin police chief

AUSTIN, Texas — Monday afternoon was the first of five chances this week for Austinites to tell City of Austin recruiters what they want in their next police chief. Greg Nelson, with the national executive search firm Ralph Andersen & Associates, told community members that this will be an inclusive process and he encouraged candid feedback. He reiterated City Manager Spencer Cronk's message about change being difficult but that, at the same time, it could also bring opportunity.
Austin, TXspectrumlocalnews.com

City of Austin seeking public input in selection of next police chief

AUSTIN, Texas — The search is on to locate a replacement for Brian Manely, the former Austin police chief who retired in March. While Joseph Chacon continues to serve as interim chief, the search continues, and city officials are asking the public to provide feedback about what is important to them in a candidate.
Austin, TXdo512.com

Where to Get Stuff Fixed in Austin

Sometimes your favorite pair of shoes get a little run down, your bike gets a flat, or your phone screen cracks... ...hopefully just not all in the same week. But if one of these dilemmas strikes you, don’t worry. We’ve got you covered with a list of local shops that’ll meet just about any repair need. Here's Where to Get Stuff Fixed in Austin.
Austin, TXaudacy.com

Public input begins on search for Austin's next police chief

AUSTIN (Talk1370.com) -- The search process for Austin's next police chief enters a new phase Monday, with the first of five virtual community meetings aimed at community feedback on what the city should look for in its next chief. Ralph Andersen & Associates is assisting City Manager Spencer Cronk with...
Texas StateLaw.com

Texas Bar Buys $3.25M Historic Building to Expand Austin Headquarters

The State Bar of Texas is expanding its headquarters with the $3.25 million purchase of a 4,100-square-foot historic building in downtown Austin. Located at 15th and Lavaca Streets, which is adjacent to the existing Texas Law Center, the building must undergo renovations before the bar uses it to expand staff offices and create more meeting spaces for lawyers who volunteer on bar committees and sections. It could also benefit attorneys who might take continuing legal education in the space at some point.
Texas StateBeaumont Enterprise

Spring showers inundate SE Texas

Nearly a year to the day of Southeast Texas’ last major spring rain event, residents again were inundated. On May 14, 2020, the region saw a similarly-strong storm where about 6 inches of rain fell in Beaumont in just 90 minutes. But this time, Beaumont and Port Arthur homes went...
Texas Statewaxahachietx.com

Program offers legal assistance to low-income veterans in north, central Texas

The Texas A&M School of Law – Family & Veterans Advocacy Clinic announced recently that the Texas Veterans Commission and Funds for Veterans Assistance has granted permission to establish virtual, online legal clinics for low-income veterans in several north and central Texas counties. Those counties include: Clay, Comanche, Delta, Eastland,...
Texas StateNews Channel 25

Texas teacher incentive program promotes student growth

BRAZOS COUNTY, TX — The Lone-Star State has a teacher incentive program focused on growth. Teachers with the greatest impact on their students have the opportunity to increase their annual income. In an average Texas school day, students spend nearly a third of their day with their teachers. "Our teachers...
Austin, TXkut.org

Austin Is Searching For A New Police Chief. The City Wants Your Input.

The City of Austin is asking the community to weigh in on priorities for a new police chief as the search to replace Brian Manley begins. Manley retired in March after serving as chief for nearly three years and a 30-year career with the Austin Police Department. Joe Chacon, who was one of Manley's assistant chiefs, is serving as interim chief.
Texas StatePosted by
Community Impact Houston

Wings Over Montgomery: Local restaurant dedicated to famed Texas lawyer Richard Haynes

The memory of criminal defense lawyer Richard Haynes lives on at Wings Over Montgomery, a quaint restaurant located on Liberty Street in the city’s historic district. Richard is the grandfather of Damon Haynes, who owns the restaurant with his wife, Cindy. The famed Texas lawyer was known to take on seemingly impossible cases, and his courtroom theatrics included cross-examining an empty witness stand and shocking himself with a cattle prod.
Travis County, TXPosted by
Carol Lennox

American Rescue Plan Act Funds to Cities Should Be Used to House the Homeless and Build Affordable Housing

Mural in downtown Austin, TX.Photo by Cosmic Time Traveler on Unsplash. Austin, Texas and Travis County, along with many other cities across the United States, have been designated to receive funding from theAmerican Rescue Plan Act, put in place by President Biden. In accepting these funds, both “the City and the County have the opportunity to play a decisive role in addressing Austin’s housing crisis and commit funding that will radically reshape our capacity to provide housing and services to those in need,” the petition issued by Austin Justice Coalition states.
Austin, TXAustin American-Statesman

Pet surrenders spike as end of eviction moratoriums loom, Austin shelters say

As the end of eviction moratoriums loom, Austin animal shelters are seeing an increase in the number of pet owners requesting to surrender their animals. At Austin Animal Center, the city's shelter, more than 100 animals were on the waiting list to be surrendered as of Tuesday, said Jennifer Olohan, spokesperson for the center. At one point, the list was at 275 animals.
Cedar Park, TXAustin American-Statesman

Cedar Park names Michael Harmon police chief

The city of Cedar Park has named Michael Harmon as police chief. Harmon has been serving as interim police since Sean Mannix retired last year. Harmon began his law enforcement career with the Travis County sheriff's office as a deputy/corrections officer in 1994 before moving to the Austin school district police, where he served as a patrol officer.