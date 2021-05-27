Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Health Highlights: May 27, 2021

By Robert Preidt
Posted by 
HealthDay
HealthDay
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gX7G2_0aDTMC4x00

Thailand Tackles Wildlife Trade to Reduce Future Pandemic Risk

In an effort to reduce the risk of future pandemics, officials in Thailand say they're increasing efforts to reduce trade in wildlife.

On Thursday, Minister for Natural Resources and the Environment Waravut Silpa-archa said the government intends to make Thailand "free of the legal wildlife trade" and also combat illegal trafficking in wild animals, the Associated Press reported.

The COVID-19 pandemic has raised the urgency of halting the supply chain of wildlife and game meat believed to be a key factor in the emergence and spread of COVID-19, Ebola and other illnesses, Silpa-archa and other officials said in pre-recorded addresses.

The campaign motto is, "Stop disease and extinctions: Never eat, buy, hunt or sell wildlife," the AP reported.

First Winner of Ohio's COVID19 Vaccine Lottery Announced

A "whirlwind" is how the first winner of Ohio's COVID-19 vaccination incentive lottery describes learning she'd won $1 million.

Abbigail Bugenske, 22, was driving to her family's home in suburban Cleveland when she received a call from Gov. Mike DeWine telling her she'd won. A few minutes later, she was in her parents' house screaming, the Associated Press reported.

"It absolutely has not processed yet. I am still digesting it — and I like to say that it feels like this is happening to a different person. I cannot believe it," Bugenske said Thursday morning during a news conference.

The mechanical engineer at GE Aviation in suburban Cincinnati said she has no plans to quit her job. She said she'll donate to charities, buy a car, but then invest most of her winnings, the AP reported.

Four more $1 million and college scholarship winners will be announced each Wednesday for the next four weeks under the Vax-a-Million lottery.

The first winner a full college scholarship was eighth grader Joseph Costello of Englewood near Dayton, the AP reported.

COVID-19 Vaccines May Give Protection for Years: Studies

COVID-19 vaccines may provide protection for at least a year, and possibly even a lifetime to people who were previously exposed to the virus, two new studies suggest.

Both of them looked at people who had been exposed to the coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) that causes COVID-19 about a year earlier, The New York Times reported.

Cells that remember the virus persist in the bone marrow and may produce antibodies whenever needed, according to a study published in the journal Nature.

The other study found that these memory B cells continue maturing and strengthening for at least 12 months after initial infection with the coronavirus. It was posted online at the biology research site BioRxiv.

Together, the findings suggest that most people who've recovered from SARS-CoV-2 infection and were later vaccinated will not require booster shots, the Times said.

But it's likely that vaccinated people who were never infected will still need booster shots, as well as some people who were infected but did not produce a strong immune response against the virus.

"The papers are consistent with the growing body of literature that suggests that immunity elicited by infection and vaccination for SARS-CoV-2 appears to be long-lived," Scott Hensley, an immunologist at the University of Pennsylvania who was not involved in the research, told the Times.

The memory B cells that are produced in response to coronavirus infection and boosted by vaccines are so powerful that they can fight off even variants of the virus, eliminating the need for boosters, according to Michel Nussenzweig, an immunologist at Rockefeller University in New York who led one of the studies.

"People who were infected and get vaccinated really have a terrific response, a terrific set of antibodies, because they continue to evolve their antibodies," Nussenzweig told the Times. "I expect that they will last for a long time."

Scientists Say They've Found Cause of Rare Blood Clots Linked to Some COVID Vaccines

The cause of rare blood clots in some people who've received the AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines has been found, researchers report.

The vaccines use adenovirus vectors (common cold viruses) to transfer the vaccine's components into cells, but some of the material slips into the nucleus of cells, which isn't an ideal location for the virus to make proteins, the German scientists explained, the Washington Post reported.

These inferior proteins, some of which may split apart inside the body, could trigger blood clots in a small number of people who receive the vaccines, according to the non-peer-reviewed study posted online.

Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine also uses an adenovirus vector, the Post reported.

COVID-19 vaccines that use mRNA technology, including Pfizer and Moderna, work in a different way and "should represent safe products," the study said.

Rolf Marschalek, one of the study's authors, told the Financial Times that adenovirus vector vaccines can be tweaked to eliminate the risk of blood clots, and said that Johnson & Johnson "is trying to optimize its vaccine now," the Post reported.

Restrictions Eased on Use of Embryos in Research

An international standard that limits how long human embryos can be grown in a laboratory has been extended under limited conditions, which will remove a barrier to stem cell research.

But the International Society for Stem Cell Research didn't specify how much longer embryos could be grown beyond the 14-day limit specified in 2016 guidelines, the Associated Press reported.

That restriction has blocked research of a crucial period in embryo development, typically between 14 and 28 days, according to Robin Lovell-Badge, a stem cell expert at the Crick Institute in London and chair of the group that wrote the new guidelines.

"We think a lot of congenital abnormalities are developing quite early during this period," said Lovell-Badge, the AP reported. "By understanding these early stages better, it might allow us to adopt simple procedures to reduce the amount of suffering."

But not everyone is comfortable with the new guidelines, and some worry they could allow human embryos to be grown at more advanced stages in the lab.

Marcy Darnovsky, executive director of the Center for Genetics and Society, told the AP that it's tough to find scientific justification for the new guidelines.

"When an embryo is in a petri dish outside the body, are you going to really be able to tell anything meaningful about miscarriage or embryonic development?" she said.

Darnovsky was also worried the guidelines don't impose a limit on how long human embryos could potentially be grown.

The new guidelines do prohibit human cloning, transferring human embryos into an animal uterus and the creation of human-animal chimeras, saying such work "lacks scientific rationale or is ethically concerning."

U.S. Intelligence Told to 'Redouble' Efforts to Determine Source of COVID-19

The U.S. intelligence community been told to "redouble" their efforts to learn the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic, President Joe Biden said Wednesday.

The move was prompted by a new report questioning whether the new coronavirus originated in a lab in Wuhan, China, according to CBS News.

The intelligence community has 90 days to "collect and analyze information that could bring us closer to a definitive conclusion" about how the pandemic began, Biden said.

"As of today, the U.S. Intelligence Community has 'coalesced around two likely scenarios' but has not reached a definitive conclusion on this question," he said, CBS News reported.

"Here is their current position: 'while two elements in the IC leans toward the former scenario and one leans more toward the latter -- each with low or moderate confidence -- the majority of elements do not believe there is sufficient information to assess one to be more likely than the other.'"

HealthDay

HealthDay

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
419K+
Views
ABOUT

HealthDay News in English, written with the non-physician reader in mind. We are the world's largest health news service. All articles are reported and sourced by HealthDay, which does not republish verbatim press releases.

 https://consumer.healthday.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
COVID-19 Vaccines
City
Ohio, NY
State
Ohio State
City
Cleveland, NY
New York City, NY
Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#International Health#Human Cloning#Russia#Health Research#Published Research#Online Research#Human Resources#Wildlife Trafficking#Natural Resources#The Associated Press#Ap#Ge Aviation#The New York Times#Biorxiv#Rockefeller University#Johnson Johnson#German#The Washington Post#Financial Times#Cbs News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
Country
Thailand
Country
China
Place
Asia
News Break
AstraZeneca
Related
SciencePosted by
MyChesCo

Science Forum Highlights Regulatory Science Advancements in Protecting and Promoting Public Health

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The following quote is attributed to FDA Chief Scientist Rear Adm. Denise Hinton:. “I am extremely proud of the hard work and dedication of our scientists, whose expertise and creativity enable us to develop the tools and resources to support the scientific developments that are shaping our world and making a profound impact on the lives of Americans.
New York City, NYPosted by
HealthDay

FDA Approves Third COVID Antibody Treatment for Emergency Use

THURSDAY, May 27, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- A third antibody treatment designed to keep high-risk COVID-19 patients from winding up in the hospital was approved for emergency use by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday. Importantly, in lab tests the newly authorized drug, dubbed sotrovimab, neutralized the highly...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
HealthDay

U.S. Officials Say 50% of American Adults Are Now Fully Vaccinated

WEDNESDAY, May 26, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Half of America's adults are now fully vaccinated against the new coronavirus, U.S. officials announced Tuesday. "This is a major milestone in our country's vaccination efforts," White House senior COVID-19 adviser Andy Slavitt said during a White House media briefing, noting that only 1% of Americans were vaccinated when President Joe Biden entered office in January.
New York City, NYPosted by
HealthDay

Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine Highly Effective in Kids 12 and Older

TUESDAY, May 25, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Moderna's coronavirus vaccine fully protects children aged 12 to 17, the company announced Tuesday. In a clinical trial that included more than 3,700 young volunteers, there were no cases of symptomatic COVID-19 infection in the two-thirds of participants who received both doses of the vaccine, which translates into an efficacy rate of 100%.
Posted by
HealthDay

Americans on the Move as Post-Pandemic Life Begins

TUESDAY, June 1, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Americans flocked to beaches, parks and stadiums over Memorial Day weekend, as new coronavirus cases dropped to levels not seen since March 2020. With more than 40% of the country fully vaccinated and the seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases falling to about...
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Hundreds arrive on planes from Delhi and Mumbai on day one of Biden's Indian travel ban as Air India cancels major NYC route amid worst COVID surge the world has seen with 30,000 deaths a day

Hundreds of people arrived in America from Mumbai and Delhi on Tuesday, the first day of Biden's ban on travel for non US citizens from India, to escape the world's worst COVID surge. Biden's ban applies to non-US citizens but permanent US residents, their family members and some others -...
ScienceBloomberg

Virus Labs Deserve More Oversight

Even if we never learn whether Covid-19 escaped from a lab or jumped to humans from animals, the public is entitled to a closer look at what’s going on in virology labs. Some scientists worry that laboratory scientists are getting too little oversight on projects that could potentially start pandemics. Others worry about the global proliferation of labs that work with dangerous viruses and other pathogens.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Tom Cotton once again makes media look foolish

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) has once again made his critics – and there are many – look patently foolish after a bombshell report in the Wall Street Journal found that three workers at the Wuhan Institute of Virology were hospitalized for COVID-like symptoms in Nov. 2019, approximately one month before the first reported case in the region.
Knox County, KYnolangroupmedia.com

May is National Mental Health Month

Mental Health Month was established in 1949 to increase awareness of the importance of mental health and wellness in American lives and to also celebrate recovery from mental illness. From May 1 to May 31, numerous mental health organizations and advocates share information on removing stigma, recognizing symptoms, and providing resources for treatment and management. Information is available year-round, but May is when the organizations push to make people aware of the help everyone can receive.
New York City, NYPosted by
HealthDay

Poll Finds Herd Immunity in U.S. Possible by Summer

FRIDAY, May 28, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Seventy percent of American adults could be vaccinated by this summer, a new poll suggests. The survey results bode well for the country and likely mean that President Joe Biden's goal of 70 percent vaccine coverage for adults by July 4 will be reached.
Public HealthTimes Daily

UNICEF says malnutrition spikes for Haiti kids amid pandemic

LES CAYES, Haiti (AP) — Severe acute childhood malnutrition is expected to more than double this year in Haiti as the country struggles with the coronavirus pandemic, a spike in violence and dwindling resources, a UNICEF report said Monday. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may...
Reno, NVrecordargusnews.com

June 01, 2021

FALLON, Nev. (AP) — Pick-up truck drivers motor up to a white trailer in a parking lot on Fallon Paiute-Shoshone land in Nevada’s high desert and within a few moments they’re handed forms to sign, jabbed with coronavirus vaccine and sent on their way. The pop-up clinic 60 miles east of Reno is one of 28 locations in the state […]
Public HealthPosted by
AFP

Pandemic to be 'far more deadly' this year, WHO warns

The World Health Organization issued a grim warning on Friday that the second year of Covid-19 was set to be "far more deadly", as Japan extended a state of emergency amid growing calls for the Olympics to be scrapped. The mood also darkened in Japan where the coronavirus state of emergency took in another three regions just 10 weeks before the Olympics, while campaigners submitted a petition with more than 350,000 signatures calling for the Games to be cancelled.
WorldPosted by
TheConversationAU

COVID is surging in the world's most vaccinated country. Why?

The small archipelago nation of Seychelles, northeast of Madagascar in the Indian Ocean, has emerged as the world’s most vaccinated country for COVID-19. Around 71% of people have had at least one dose of a COVID vaccine, and 62% have been fully vaccinated. Of these, 57% have received the Sinopharm vaccine, and 43% AstraZeneca. Despite this, there has been a recent surge in cases, with 37% of new active cases and 20% of hospital cases being fully vaccinated. The country has had to reimpose some restrictions. How can this be happening? There are several possible explanations: the herd immunity threshold has not...
Public Healthcitizensjournal.us

COVID deaths plunge after major world city introduces ivermectin

Authorities create home-treatment-kit for 22 million-strong population. A citywide initiative in Mexico City to prescribe ivermectin to COVID-19 patients resulted in a plunge in hospitalizations and deaths, two studies found. Hospitalizations were down by as much as 76%, according to research by the Mexican Digital Agency for Public Innovation, Mexico’s...