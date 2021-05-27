Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oxford, NC

Mark It Down, May 28

Henderson Daily Dispatch
 11 days ago

DADDY/DAUGHTER DANCE, Registration for Oxford Parks and Recreation’s 2021 Daddy Daughter Dance is now open. For those daddies who want to share that special moment with their precious daughter, now is the time to register. Have an awesome time with light dinner, music and dancing June 4 at the Public Works Building (127 Penn Ave., Oxford). The cost is $35 per couple (second child $5) Time: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Register at oxfordnc.recdesk.com or at the Recreation Office, 313 E. Spring St.

www.hendersondispatch.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parks Recreation#Memorial Day#Barbecue#Oxfordnc Recdesk Com#The Recreation Office#Cll Coordinator#American Legion Post#Tobacco Wood Brewing#Public Works Building#Contact Marilyn Howard#Granville County History#Contact Tara Goolsby#Downtown Oxford#Spring#Bowling#Contact Ted Grissom#Williamsboro Street#Grissom Family Reunion#Home#Dinner
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oxford, NC
City
Henderson, NC
Related
Politicsgreyareanews.com

North Carolina Governor Reappoints Jaki Shelton Green as State’s Poet Laureate

On May 17, 2021, North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper announced that he would reappoint poet, teacher, and community advocate Jaki Shelton Green as North Carolina’s poet laureate. “Jaki Shelton Green has a remarkable ability to connect with people from all walks of life through the literary arts,” Governor Cooper said....
Henderson, NCHenderson Daily Dispatch

Church listings, May 15

Sunday — 9:30 a.m. Worship Service via conference call. Thursday — 7 p.m. Bible Study/Prayer Service via conference call. Saturday, May 22 — 7 p.m. Sunday School via conference call. To join us for the listed services, please dial 720-740-9863, access code 6243018. Carey Baptist Church. 1295 Carey Chapel Road,...
Oxford, NCPosted by
Henderson Daily Dispatch

Krupa commits to Catawba College

OXFORD — J.F. Webb High School standout track and field athlete Alyssa Krupa signed her letter of intent to continue her career at Catawba College in a special ceremony at the school on Wednesday afternoon. When Krupa began attending J.F. Webb four years ago, she never imagined that she would...
Oxford, NCHenderson Daily Dispatch

Oxford Prep announces new members of the Order of the Griffins

OXFORD — On Monday, May 10, Oxford Preparatory School inducted 12 new members into the Order of the Griffins. Membership in the order is open only to rising seventh graders, and is based on the student's academic performance and their demonstration of how they meet the Oxford Prep mission of commitment to service, appreciation of the arts and call to leadership.
Vance County, NCHenderson Daily Dispatch

United Way taking applications for 2021 grants

HENDERSON — The United Way of Vance County grant application process for 2021 is now open. The group is accepting grant applications, beginning now through June 11, 2021, from local nonprofit agencies that seek to provide assistance to disadvantaged citizens in Vance and Warren counties in the areas of basic needs, health and education.
Oxford, NCHenderson Daily Dispatch

Nursing staff at Granville Health shares Nurse of the Year honor

OXFORD — The administration and trustees of the Granville Health System (GHS) are pleased to celebrate National Nurses Week and National Hospital Week. The occasions will be marked with celebratory activities this week at the hospital’s main campus in Oxford to honor the excellent work of all our health system’s team members and will culminate with the acknowledgement of the health system’s esteemed Nurse of the Year award.
Warren County, NCHenderson Daily Dispatch

Extension offering two summer cooking camps for children in June

WARRENTON — N.C. Cooperative Extension is sponsoring a pair of virtual summer cooking camps for children in Warren and Vance counties. The Chef Boyardee Camp is a virtual camp scheduled June 8 through June 24 every Tuesday and Thursday from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for children in Warren and Vance counties in third through fifth grade who desire to learn how to cook Italian cuisine and the importance of physical activity.
Cary, NCRaleigh News & Observer

Another Epic Games co-founder gets in on the land conservation game in NC

Epic Games CEO and co-founder Tim Sweeney has become one of the largest private landowners in the North Carolina, with an eye toward preserving thousands of acres from the Blue Ridge Mountains to the Southeastern North Carolina coast. Mark Rein, who co-founded the Cary-based company with Sweeney in 1991, is...
Henderson, NCPosted by
Henderson Daily Dispatch

YMCA to sponsor bike safety event

HENDERSON — Being time to get ready for bicycle season, it’s also time to check those bikes and review those safety rules. On May 15, the Henderson Family YMCA will hold a bicycle safety event to help bikers enjoy the riding season safely. Bikers are invited to the YMCA parking...
Oxford, NCPosted by
Oxford Journal

Work remotely in Oxford — these positions are open now

If you've thought about giving it a try, Check out these remote positions that are open today: 1. Training Provided - Sales Benefits Representative; 2. Sales Consultants - Sales - Attn Closers!; 3. Sales Representative - Work from home - $75k+; 4. Work from Home - Sales - No Cold Calling; 5. Sales Representatives - Remote - Account Manager; 6. Customer Service and Sales Representative - Remote / Work from Home; 7. Remote Customer Service Representative - Automotive; 8. English/Spanish Interpreter- Remote work in North Carolina;