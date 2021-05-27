American climate fiction is fuelling outdated ideas about modern migration
Typically set in the future, climate fiction (or "cli-fi") showcases the disastrous consequences of climate change and anticipates the dramatic transformations to come. Among the various scenarios cli-fi considers is unprecedented population displacement due to droughts and disappearing coastlines. These stories echo assessments from the International Organization for Migration, which warned as early as 1990 that migration would perhaps be the "single greatest impact of climate change".www.birminghamstar.com