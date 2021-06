Extreme E, the electric off-road racing series, is back this weekend with their second race, this time on the beach at Lac Rose/Lake Retba outside Dakar, Senegal. Each Extreme E venue is picked to bring awareness to one aspect of environmental damage humans are doing to the Earth. In the case of the Ocean X Prix, the focus is on “rising sea levels, marine ecosystem degradation and desertification – worsened by overfishing, inadequate waste management, and climate change.”