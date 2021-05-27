Cancel
Legislative funding will bring broadband to county

By Aaron Calvin
As the 2021 Vermont legislative session ended last week, both Gov. Phil Scott and the Legislature achieved their key goal by approving $150 million toward the expansion of broadband across the state. Federal funds, part of the American Rescue Plan Act, will be primarily directed toward Vermont’s Communications Union Districts...

Madison, WIplymouth-review.com

Applications for $100 million in broadband funding open soon

MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers announced Tuesday that the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin (PSC) will launch a round of broadband expansion funding in two weeks with $100 million in funding from the federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). This is the initial batch of federal funds to be dedicated to expanding high-speed broadband internet across the state. Funding will […]
Politicsthecharlotteweekly.com

N.C. House considers broadband expansion funding package

(The Center Square) – The N.C. House is considering a bill that would set aside $750 million in federal aid to expand internet access across the state. The House Appropriations Committee approved the measure May 20. It combines county and state funds from the American Rescue Plan Act to expand broadband infrastructure in every corner of the state.
Politicsnjbmagazine.com

Rescue Plan Funds Will Help Expand Broadband Access in NJ

Gov. Phil Murphy and Congressman Gottheimer visited Sussex County today to highlight federal funding through the American Rescue Plan to expand broadband access for rural, low-income, and moderate-income areas of New Jersey. The money will be drawn from an overall pool of nearly $190 million in funding for capital projects...
Politicswyandottedaily.com

Gov. Kelly signs legislation fully funding education

Gov. Laura Kelly today signed legislation to fully fund education for the third consecutive year. She was joined at a signing ceremony by education advocates and a bipartisan group of lawmakers. “When I took office, the state of Kansas had failed to fully fund our public schools for nearly a...
Congress & CourtsDaily Iberian

Bill to bring broadband access statewide passed by Senate committee

BATON ROUGE, La. -- A bill that would establish a grant program to create broadband access in communities around the state passed through a Senate committee on Wednesday. "This legislation would lead to better access to healthcare, education and quality jobs," said the bill's author, Rep. Daryl Deshotel, R-Marksville. The...
Politicsyourfortdodge.com

Legislators Approve $20 Million In Funding For Dept. Of Corrections

On Tuesday, state legislators approved an increase in funding of $20 million for the Iowa Dept. Of Corrections. It’s the largest budget increase for the department in a number of years. The increase comes less than two months after the attack at the Anamosa State Prison that left two people...
Congress & Courtsbigrapidsnews.com

Moolenaar backs legislation to improve broadband access

MECOSTA COUNTY — Congressman John Moolenaar recently signed on as a co-sponsor of the Gigabit Opportunity Act, which would create opportunity zones in low-income rural and urban areas that currently lack the federal minimum broadband service. States would designate the opportunity zones in their state and tax incentives would be...
Nebraska Statehuskeradio.com

Gov. Ricketts Signs Legislation to Expand Broadband Internet Access in Nebraska

Governor Pete Ricketts signed Legislative Bill (LB) 388 into law during a ceremony at the State Capitol. The bill provides $20 million in matching grants annually to expand access to high-speed broadband across Nebraska. LB 388 was introduced by Senator Curt Friesen of Henderson at the request of Gov. Ricketts and prioritized by Speaker Mike Hilgers of Lincoln. It passed final reading with a 49-0 vote. “In our digital world, high-speed broadband internet is basic infrastructure we need to grow our entire state,” said Gov. Ricketts. “LB 388 expands quality broadband internet so that more Nebraskans can work from home, participate in remote education, access telehealth services, engage in e-commerce, and enjoy online entertainment. Thank you to the Legislature for helping to grow Nebraska by investing in our broadband infrastructure.”
HealthPosted by
TheStreet

County Health Rankings Adds New Broadband Access Measure

MADISON, Wis., May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- More than one in four rural households and nearly one in five urban households lack internet access, according to the County Health Rankings' new broadband access data. The data reveals a significant challenge during a time when connectivity has proven essential for families.
Yates County, NYFingerLakes1

Major progress happening behind the scenes on Yates County broadband expansion

There hasn’t been much news around the $14M high-speed internet USDA ReConnect project that was awarded to Yates County last year. However, behind the scenes, the County’s Broadband Committee has been working away diligently and have brought two major contracts to the Legislature for review and approval. These agreements go a long way toward advancing the ReConnect project which will bring internet access to over 1600 premises in the County.
Politicsbusinessnorth.com

Lawmakers allocate $70 million to improve broadband

Minnesota lawmakers this year have said the COVID-19 pandemic highlighted the need for universal access to quality internet as many residents worked or attended school from home. In response to the lack of adequate broadband in parts of the state, especially rural areas, legislators agreed to spend $70 million on...