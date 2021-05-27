2021 French Open women’s singles draw, bracket

Sportico is proud to partner with The Harvard Sports Analysis Collective, a student-run organization dedicated to the quantitative analysis of sports strategy and management. Despite Serena Williams’ utter dominance over the last two decades, women’s tennis has actually been much more competitive than the men’s game of late, with 20 different Slam champions over the last decade, compared to eight for the men. And in no Slam is that contrast more apparent than the French Open, which offers a sure bet on one side and a crapshoot on the other. While Rafael Nadal has won 13 of the last 16 titles at Roland Garros, there has not been a single female repeat champion at the French since 2008. Despite the uncertainty in the women’s draw, we attempted to predict a winner, simulating the tournament to find estimated probabilities for every single player in the draw to not only reach any given round but also to win it all.