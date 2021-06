Phil Mickelson lost a five-shot lead in a span of five holes on the back nine but held on to the lead and he is within today’s 18 holes at the PGA championship in Kiawah. One tee shot into the water, another that ended up under a cart tire. It was all part of a wildly entertaining day that ended with Mickelson nearly holing a flop shot that can test the nerves of just about any 50-year-old but him.