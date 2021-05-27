Tiger Woods: Leg Rehab Process 'More Painful Than Anything I Have Ever Experienced'

Wondering whether the federal government will start sending out more stimulus checks soon? We have a definite answer to your question, and a specific date to share, as well — bottom line, circle July 15 on your calendar, because, yes, that’s when an all-new round of stimulus checks is set to begin arriving in taxpayers’ bank accounts. Only, these checks will be a lot different than the three direct payments (for $1,200, $600, and $1,400) that came before.