New Ulm, MN

NUEDC donates to career, tech center

By newsknuj
knuj.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe new Career and Technical Education Center received a $750,000 donation from New Ulm Economic Development Corporation, Wednesday. District 88 Superintendent Jeff Bertrang said the money will be used to cover the interior remodeling of the property at 208 N. Valley St. and 125 N. 3rd St. These buildings were formerly part of the Windings complex and need to be remodeled to house CTE classes. The remodeling is currently underway. Bertrang said the school is excited and grateful for the donation.

