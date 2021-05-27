Cancel
20VC: The Twilio Memo: Bessemer’s Byron Deeter on How a $125K Initial Check Became Bessemer’s Largest Position, What The Influx of Late-Stage Capital Means For Venture Today & Why The Incumbent Advantage Is Now An Incumbent Disadvantage

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleByron Deeter is a Partner @ Bessemer Venture Partners and one of the world’s leading investors in SaaS and cloud. To date, nineteen of Byron’s investments are valued above $1 billion, including ten IPOs and counting. Some of the incredible companies within Byron’s portfolio include Twilio, ServiceTitan, Hashicorp, Canva, Intercom, DocuSign, SendGrid, the list goes on. Prior to joining the world of venture, Byron was an entrepreneur, raising a Series A from Bessemer and scaling the company to be one of the first global SaaS companies, reaching profitability and successfully selling to IBM.

