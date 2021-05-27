Cancel
Google Hotels adding vacation rentals to its inventory

By Christina Jelski
travelweekly.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGoogle is adding vacation rental listings to its Google Hotel platform, with both vacation rental and hotel options set to appear alongside each other in search results for a given destination. The change comes as the tech giant reports increased interest in smaller, local destinations and vacation rentals throughout the...

www.travelweekly.com
