Google Hotels adding vacation rentals to its inventory

The Sandpiper Cottage is situated on a dead end road on the bluff south of Wellfleet Harbor. It has a magnificent view of the bay, which may be seen from the twenty-foot deck and from the large living room/dining room surrounded by almost 25 feet of windows. The cottage has two bedrooms, one with a queen bed and the other with built-in twin captains beds. The kitchen and bath are fully renovated. The kitchen has a stove, refrigerator, double sink, microwave, toaster and coffee maker, plus lots of counter space, including an eating counter with room for four. The bathroom is complete with shower and bathtub. There is also an outside shower. There is a wood burning stove as well central heat and air conditioning. In the full basement, there is a washer and dryer and ample storage space. Stairway to beach, bay swimming area 200 yards away.