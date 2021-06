Review: Breakbeat Paradise inaugurated their Toxic Funk series last year and did so with big, hard hitting mash up sand reworks of classics. Now they keep up the fierce and fiery sounds with two new killers from Crash Party. 'Dirty Glass' is all raw drums and raw, high speed funk feels and celebratory trumpet stabs. 'World Gone Def' is a more deep cut, boom-bap track with fat bass and plenty of attitude in the vocals.