Instagram: How to Hide Like and View Counts on Old Content

By Brandy Shaul
AdWeek
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInstagram gave users the ability to hide like and view counts on their own content, as well as on posts shared by other users. Users can hide like and view counts on all of their new posts by changing a setting before sharing them. They can also hide like and view counts on older content they’ve previously shared.

www.adweek.com
