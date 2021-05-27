Cancel
Amazon-MGM Deal Attracts Regulatory Attention: Reuters

By Anusuya Lahiri
Republican Senator Josh Hawley opposed Amazon.com Inc’s (NASDAQ: AMZN) $8.45 billion MGM Studios acquisition by labeling the e-commerce retailer “a monopoly platform” in a tweet, Reuters reports. Senate’s antitrust panel chair, Democratic Senator Amy Klobuchar, sought a thorough inquiry to gauge the deal’s possible anticompetitive angle. Recently, the Washington D.C....

Benzinga

Benzinga

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

