Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Theater & Dance

Divas-in-training remember divas Aretha Franklin and Whitney Houston in tribute this weekend

By Mal Vincent
pilotonline.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou just need to find them. Then, shine a light on them. Sometimes a flashlight is enough — particularly if they are true divas. They’ll do the rest. In the category of “Divas I have known,” the more memorable is the one who demanded R-E-S-P-E-C-T. She called me “White Boy.” I called her “Soul Sister No. 1.”

www.pilotonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Whitney Houston
Person
Denzel Washington
Person
Aretha Franklin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arts#Street Dance#Los Angeles#Chicago#Norfolk State University#The Beverly Hilton Hotel#Alabama State University#The Virginian Pilot#Aretha Whitney#Bank Street#True Divas#Ms Houston#Hampton Coliseum#Tributes#White Boy#Hits#Desire Gaston#Live Audiences#Day Dreaming#Honey
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Theater & Dance
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Theater & Dance95.5 FM WIFC

Whitney Houston biopic will be “a very realistic, very honest story,” says Clive Davis

Whitney Houston‘s musical mentor says the movie about the late superstar that’s currently in the works won’t shy away from showing both the good and the bad. Clive Davis is producing the biopic, called I Wanna Dance with Somebody, and he tells USA Today, “The goal…is to come up with a very realistic, very honest story…as well as capturing her losing battle with addiction, capturing her vocal genius and influence on music and contemporary musicians.”
MusicThe Ringer

‘60 Songs That Explain the ’90s’: All You Ever Needed Was Whitney Houston’s Voice

Grunge. Wu-Tang Clan. Radiohead. “Wonderwall.” The music of the ’90s was as exciting as it was diverse. But what does it say about the era—and why does it still matter? On our new show, 60 Songs That Explain the ’90s, Ringer music writer and ’90s survivor Rob Harvilla embarks on a quest to answer those questions, one track at a time. Follow and listen for free exclusively on Spotify. Below is an excerpt from Episode 29, which explores Whitney Houston’s talent and legacy with help from author Gerrick Kennedy.
AccidentsShowbiz411

Oprah Reveals Whitney Houston Once Fell Off Her Stage, by Accident, Not from Drugs

Clive Davis’s Zoom Gala to benefit the Grammy Museum is in progress and it’s amazing, of course. In a rare interview, Oprah Winfrey– who appeared to talk about Tina Turner– revealed something she says no one knows. When Clive brought Whitney to her show for a late career appearance, Whitney– who was trying hard to stage a comeback — fell off the stage.
CelebritiesHollywood Reporter

Aretha Franklin

No Divas Allowed on the Set of Aretha Franklin Biopic. TV and theater director Liesl Tommy (Insecure, The Walking Dead) is making her feature debut on Respect, the Aretha Franklin biopic starring Jennifer Hudson from MGM/United Artists and Bron. And…. Sydney Pollack’s Lawyer May Face Trial Over Aretha Franklin Concert...
Musicveermag.com

PREVIEW: Reliving the Music of Aretha & Whitney

When the world lost its Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin, on August 16, 2018, it felt, for many, like losing a beloved family member. The massive outpouring of tributes—many from fellow music artists, and fans who grew up on the Detroit legend, amplified her impact on global music culture. And to this day—that extremely long-running, televised home-going service, which honored her through music, a controversial eulogy, and various tributes and respect paid by the likes of former American Presidents, Bill Clinton and Barack Obama, legendary music artists like Gladys Knight and Stevie Wonder, and so many other notable and varied famous people, remains one of the most sincere and striking displays of the black church tradition, that I’ve ever seen on TV. It was fitting, to me, that even in death, the Queen of Soul knew how to make a diva’s exit.
CelebritiesPosted by
IndieWire

Both Cynthia Erivo and Jennifer Hudson Could Win Awards for Playing Aretha Franklin

What becomes a legend most? Cynthia Erivo and Jennifer Hudson both tackled the Goddess of Soul in rival projects delayed by the pandemic. British-born Oscar-nominated Erivo (“Harriet”) explores the singer in an expansive eight-part series produced without the advance blessing of the Franklin estate in NatGeo’s third season of the “Genius” anthology, “Genius: Aretha,” while Oscar-winner Hudson (“Dreamgirls”) was hand-picked by Franklin before she died in 2018 to star in a two-hour MGM/UA movie which finally hits theaters August 13.
Moviesguideposts.org

Watch the Trailer for the New Aretha Franklin Biopic ‘Respect’

“Singing is sacred... And you shouldn’t do it just because somebody wants you to. What’s most important is that you are treated with dignity and respect.”. So says Aretha Franklin’s mom, Barbara (played by Audra McDonald), in the official trailer for the long-awaited film, Respect. Starring Academy Award-winner Jennifer Hudson,...
CelebritiesNew Haven Register

Clive Davis Shares Joni Mitchell's First Public Interview in Six Years, Chats With DaBaby, Oprah Winfrey, H.E.R. and More

Clive Davis has a gig as music’s own new Barbara Walters, if he wants it. For the second half of his two-part virtual “Grammy gala” this year, the music mogul doubled down in Saturday night’s invitation-only webcast on interviews with the stars, including Elton John, DaBaby, Paul Simon, H.E.R., Dave Grohl, Dionne Warwick and Chris Stapleton. When awards season returns in a presumably post-pandemic 2022, Davis will probably return to the usual performance-based Beverly Hills parties to which guests have become accustomed, but at least a few will miss his 2021 talk-show format.
Musicrtt80s.com

Episode 35: Whitney Houston Madness Tournament

Another Return to the ’80s podcast episode is finally here! After several mishaps, the Whitney Houston March Madness Tournament is finally complete. Even though there were some setbacks, it was still a blast!. And this podcast episode is an absolute blast! The “Rad” Caroline and Claire join us in this...
Celebritiestvnewscheck.com

Tyra Whitney Named WLS Weekend Morning News Producer

ABC O&O WLS Chicago has appointed Tyra Whitney weekend morning news producer. Her first day is Monday, June 7. Prior to joining WLS, Whitney was supervising producer at NewsNation in Chicago for a year. In that role, she’s produced one hour of the three-hour nightly primetime newscasts. Before joining NewsNation,...
Music303magazine.com

The Colorado Symphony Will Play a Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Red Rocks This Summer

In addition to four other upcoming dates at Red Rocks, The Colorado Symphony has added one more exciting performance to their list of summer events – this time honoring Aretha Franklin. Alongside actress and singer Capathia Jenkins and three-time Grammy winner Ryan Shaw, The Colorado Symphony will play a tribute to the Queen of Soul at Red Rocks on July 8.
Virginia Statenorfolk.gov

Virginia Arts Festival presents "A Musical Tribute to Aretha and Whitney"

Norfolk State University Theatre Company alumni will be featured in A Musical Tribute to Aretha Franklin and Whitney Houston at the Virginia Arts Festival Bank Street Stage Friday, May 28 – Sunday, May 30. Directed by NSU Producing Artistic Director Anthony Mark Stockard, this performance is sure to bring the audience to their feet!