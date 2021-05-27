Cancel
Real Estate

2417 W 75th Place

 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis PV Cape Cod packs a big punch on charm, updates and space. Darling brick exterior with mature trees and fresh landscaping. Outdoor living options on both the front patio and back maintenance-free deck. Enter to a charming entryway, hardwoods and built-ins in the living room with fireplace. Large dining room and eat in kitchen. All appliances stay in the updated kitchen. You'll love the vaulted ceiling in the family room and wet bar - perfect to incorporate the deck and entertain all summer long. Fenced yard. Whole house is freshly painted for an airy feel. Master suite on the second story offers walk-in closets, bonus space for work, etc. and it's own private bathroom. Large main level bedrooms share a beautifully redone bathroom. 4th non conforming bedroom in the basement with newly remodeled bath. Washer and dryer stay. Wonderfully maintained home on a great street! Home IS NOT on 75th Steet - 75th Place is a more interior neighborhood street.

Real Estaterobbybrady.com

216 Sylvia Road

Welcome to 216 Sylvia! Located in a quiet, established, Forest Acres zoned neighborhood, this home won't last long. Completely updated from top to bottom and ready for move in day. Updates include a new roof, refinished hardwoods, all new lighting and plumbing fixtures, and and entirely new kitchen. Sylvia holds three bedrooms, two full baths, living room, combination kitchen dining room, laundry off the kitchen, attached carport, and an unfinished walk-out basement and plenty of storage.
Real Estateanytimerealty.com

2 Tanglewood Drive

Beautiful & private! This customized, Craftsman style home has everything you need! Enter by circular driveway, passing through natural woods & extraordinary landscaping. From the front foyer, turn toward the formal living room w/ custom coffered ceiling, or enter a set of French doors to the formal dining room w/ stunning woodwork & lighting to match. Follow the hallway to an updated kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances, granite counters, custom cabinetry, an island w/brkfast bar & eat-in area. Off the kitchen is a newly treated Ipe wood deck. The family room has a gorgeous, Craftsman-style, one-of-a-kind built-in for TV & entertainment. All have hardwood floors. To finish the floor, a ceramic tiled mudroom contains a full laundry room, pantry, & half-bath w/ tumbled marble floors. The upper level has 4 bedrooms, including a remodeled master bedroom suite boasting maple floors, large walk-in closet w/ customized built-ins, private balcony, marble & granite bathroom w/steam shower, whirlpool, & custom-built cabinetry. Adjoining the bedroom is a study w/ a cathedral ceiling & a gorgeous wall of windows. All rooms lead off a loft area w/ vaulted ceilings & built-in bookcases. The lower level includes a recreation area, studio, & workshop. The two-acre lot is lined w/ professionally landscaped perennial beds, Japanese maple trees, & underground irrigation system. This unique home is just waiting for you to move right in. One of the propertys owners is a Real Estate Licensee.
Gurnee, ILKenosha News.com

4 Bedroom Home in Gurnee - $349,000

TERRIFIC RANCH -much larger than it looks-with Open floor plan!! Freshly painted interior! New Granite counters! Kitchen pantry closet-Brand New stainless steel appliances-updated cabinets and hardware!! (all new 2021) Wood laminate floors, Beautiful open "Great room" (living room/dining room "L"shaped) volume ceilings. NEW carpet installed in living room,hall & dining room(2021). Wood floors in bedrooms! FIRST FLOOR Laundry!!! INCREDIBLE Full finished basement is HUGE with bedroom (complete w/escape window and closet ) Plus 3rd full bath, office,work out room, storage and large SPACIOUS family room. Attached 2 car garage. Brand NEW slider to Private brick patio-Tranquil views of Open space!! Master suite with ORGANIZED walk in closet, private bath w/walk in shower. Updated baths w/ new fixtures, gorgeous counters & faucets. Must to see! Upgrades galore!!!! EZ TO SHOW... CALL NOW-WONT LAST!! Forced air gas furnace new in 2013. New Roof 2014. New A/c 2015. New Double pump battery backup sump in 2018. New garage openers 2019. Concrete drive in 2009.
Real Estateseybothteamhomes.com

34 Watson St

This Charming New England Style Colonial Home has been beautifully Updated with 5 Bedrooms, 3 Full Bathrooms and detached 1 Car Garage. Spacious Floor Plan with Living room, Dining room, Kitchen, Full Bath, Laundry and 2 Bedrooms on the first floor. The Kitchen has New White Cabinets, Quartz Counters and Stainless Steel Appliances and Hardwood Floors. Upstairs is the Spacious Master Bedroom, New Master Bath with Tiled Shower, 2 additional Bedrooms and New Main Bathroom with Tiled Tub/Shower and Tile Floor. This Home is Situated on a Quiet dead-end street on the West Bridgewater line, and Walking distance from the Campello train station. The First Showings Begin at the Open House Saturday 6/12 from 12 noon - 3 PM, No Appointments Needed!
Real Estatesignaturenv.com

7457 Wagonwheel Ranch Way

What an amazing & a comfy house! A dream house for a growing family. The owners have done numerous upgrades of the house; the fireplace has a new ledge with a stunning stone in lay decorative around it, as well as on the front of the kitchen island. The cabinets are extended across the dining area in the kitchen with a bar countertop. All countertops are granite with an elegant backsplash.The surround sound system in the family room will make a delightful theater feel & musical entertainment. The crystal chandeliers make a vibrant reflection of the well illuminated living room & dining room. There is a ceiling fan in every bedroom. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances. The 2 pendant crystal light fixtures above the island adds to the discerning taste of the buyer.In the patio, the pergola is partially covered with an aluminum roof. The resort like ambiance in the backyard is enhanced by a crystal clear swimming pool, falls & spa. The vegetable garden is maturing on the side.
Real Estatecrye-leike.com

4502 Lake Forrest Dr

Chastain Park is just steps from this Gorgeous Home! Light Filled Home with sought after floorplan and custom finishes throughout. Inviting Foyer flanked by the Dining Room and Study. Great Room with soaring ceilings, fireplace, and French Doors to Covered Patio. Fabulous Kitchen with custom cabinets, marble counter tops and large marble island overlooking the keeping room with fireplace and Breakfast Area. Top of the line stainless appliances completes the kitchen: Wolf 6 burner gas stove with oven, Wolf Wall Oven with warming drawer, Wolf Microwave, SubZero Refrigerator, Miele Dishwasher, and wine cooler. Owner's Suite on the Main Level with trey ceiling, sitting area and custom barn door leading to the Spa Bath which includes double vanities with marble counters, large frameless shower, slipper tub and walk-in closet. Upstairs Boast 3 spacious Bedrooms. Finished Terrace level with Recreation Room with Large Bar Area with quartz counters, microwave, dishwasher, ice maker and beverage refrigerator. The Terrace Level also has a large exercise room, media room, bedroom, and bathroom. Terrace Level has a separate exterior entrance with parking pad. Laundry Room /Mudroom with built in cubbies. Outdoor Living features a walk out main backyard with a covered patio with built in grill, patio, mature landscaping, outdoor lighting, and room for a pool. Plenty of off-street parking. Just steps from this home you will find walking trails, an 18-hole golf course, tennis center, equestrian center, playgrounds, Northside Youth Sport Organization, pool, and restaurants.
Real Estatemurrayrubin.com

47 ERASER RD

Beautiful End Unit 2nd Floor Condominium Unit located in the desirable Schoolhouse Mews complex of Moorestown. This bright and airy unit has a large Living Room with Cathedral Ceiling and Skylight, Pergo Flooring in Living Room, Dining Room, Kitchen and Hallway. Brand New Kitchen just installed with White Cabinets, Stainless Steel Appliances, Quartz Countertop (being installed on 6/7/21), Newer Carpeting in both Bedrooms. The Master Bedroom has a Ceiling Fan, Walk in Closet and Private Ceramic Tile Bathroom. The Hall Bath is also Ceramic Tile! This is a Turn Key home and won't last! The location is excellent with great access to major roadways including Routes 73 and 38. Shopping and great dining on Main Street in downtown Moorestown is just a couple minutes away!!
Real Estatereecenichols.com

4200 W 99 Street

Sprawling Ranch - Open Concept. 3 Bedroom. 2 Full Bath. Laundry Room on Main Level off Kitchen with Counter and Sink. Amazing Master Bath is like being in a Spa! Large Master Bedroom with Fabulous Walk in Closet. You will be Wowed when you enter the home to the Open Living Area. Living Room has Fireplace and Build in Shelves. Beautiful Kitchen Cabinets. Extra Large Eating Area. Build in Desk by back door. Stunning backyard with 3 decks connected with pavers. Full unfinished lower level. Walking distance to shopping. Convenient location.
Real Estatechaplinwilliams.com

6581 Silk Leaf Ln

This stunning, single owner property feels like home the minute you pull up. The living room is warm and inviting, centered by a wood-burning fireplace. A spacious breakfast area looks out to the backyard and flows into the kitchen, where you'll find 42'' wood cabinets, over-sized pantry, and updated appliances. The laundry room has been fully upgraded with built-in cabinets with a folding table for extra counter space. The elegant dining room has an abundance of natural light with pliers to separate from the living room area. The master bedroom is large with no lack of storage, including a separate walk-in custom shelving closet and additional linen closet located in the en suite. You'll enjoy the back screened in patio , so bring your coffee and wine to make this house your home.
Pleasant Prairie, WIKenosha News.com

2 Bedroom Home in Pleasant Prairie - $179,989

Fully upgraded condo unit. Don't miss this gem! Beautiful white cabinets and granite counters, Stainless steel appliances and not your typical condo lights. This kitchen will not disappoint. Large well lite living room with balcony access that overlooks a large grass and wooded space. No neighboring condos to look at. Master bedroom has large walk in closet and private upgraded bath. In unit laundry with brand new washer and dryer. Brand new water heater and upgraded ac/furnace unit. Close to I94 for quick access to Milwaukee or Chicago. Conveniently located to all the shopping and stores you can imagine. Come check out this beautiful place to call home.
Cave Creek, AZAZFamily

Cave Creek house with space for 20 cars in garage on market for $3.95 million

“The Penthouse” in Cave Creek sits on a 5-acre mountaintop is ready for the ultimate car collector. The home incudes garages for 10 cars or 20 with lifts. Inside you will find an open chef’s kitchen with 18 foot quartz island seating, full bar, master suite, two guest suite and elevator. Outside there is an infinity-edge pool and wrap-around balcony with 360-degree unobstructed views. For more information about this property contact Debbie Omundson with Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.
Madison, WIPosted by
Madison Today

These houses are for sale in Madison

(MADISON, WI) Looking for a house in Madison? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place. From sweeping views to cozy neighborhoods, there’s something for everyone in this blend of properties from around the area.
Springfield, OHSpringfield News Sun

3-bedroom ranch with full basement set on 3 ½ acres

Located in the Northwestern School District, this three-bedroom, three-bath, ranch home was built in 2001 and offers about 2,300 square feet of space. The home is wrapped in vinyl siding and cultured stone façade, and a concrete walk leads to the covered front porch. A transom window is over the wood front door, which opens to a tile entryway.
Real Estateoucampus.org

1611 W. Barrow Dr.

**3 BED/2 BATH HOME WITH 1660 SF AT CAMEO EAST IN CHANDLER** - Wonderful North Chandler location a block west of Shawnee Park and Pomeroy Elementary School. This 3 Bedroom 2 Bath 1,660 square foot single family home has an attached 2 Car Garage. Features include Vaulted Great Room with Fireplace, Large Kitchen with Eating Area, Dining Room and Vaulted Master Bedroom with Walk-in Closets. Available May. We have owned this home for over 20 years and have no plans to sell. Professionally managed by United Metro Properties 602 548-9449 or wvw.unitedmetro.com.
Middleton, WIWiscnews.com

3 Bedroom Home in Middleton - $572,000

Fabulous views of Bishops Bay golf course. Enjoy the course, pond and wildlife in this open floor plan. Updated kitchen (by Dream Kitchens) includes: Subzero frig, Wolff range, Bosch dishwasher. Granite counters. High ceilings, gas fireplace, deck, wood floors complete the first level. Primary bedroom with updated bath: double sinks, jetted tub, separate shower on upper level. Huge window provides picturesque view of course. Exposed lower level with 3rd bedroom, bath and family room. Move- in condition. Main floor (3rd bedroom) being used as office. Seller requires closing after August 30. View More.
El Mirage, AZoucampus.org

12726 W. Myer Lane

Beautiful 4 bed, 2 bath. New Flooring - This is a 1615 square foot, 4 bedroom, 2.bathroom, single family home. Huge great room with all new tile flooring. Kitchen island, and lots of cabinets and counter space. Large master bedroom with walk in closet. Two-car garage. The nearest schools are El Mirage Elementary School and Dysart High School.
Real Estateoucampus.org

4630 W Venture Ct

Anthem Way & I-17 - Gorgeous home in the desirable community of Anthem with Olympic size community pool. Contemporary interior paint, upgraded lighting, beautiful tile floor, window blinds, and ceiling fans. Stunning eat-in kitchen with center island, granite counters, all appliances including refrigerator, washer and dryer. Open kitchen overlooking huge family room, great gathering place for family and friends. Plush neutral carpet in bedrooms. Fantastic backyard with grass and extended patio. Anthem is an upscale master-planned resort style community that features a 64 acre park and includes picnic areas, walking paths, fishing pond, playgrounds, lighted tennis/volleyball courts, baseball/soccer fields, skate park, hockey rink, community center, water park, rock-climbing walls & fitness center! Must See!!
Real Estateoucampus.org

11140 W. Kansas Ave.

Two Bedroom One Bath Home on Large Lot with RV Gate - Situated on a 10,100 square foot lot with an RV gate, Large eat-in kitchen with 18" tile, gas stove, Frig. . Arizona room in the back, inside washer and dryer hook-up and a carport. Nice park and lake just a few blocks away.
Worldgreatbritishlife.co.uk

3 homes with beautiful gardens for sale in Yorkshire

Are your green fingers and gardening shoes ready to make a move to a property with gorgeous gardens to tend?. WOW factor: Set within the glorious Woodsome Valley there are beautiful walks from the doorstep. The secluded house has a huge drive and nestles in its own extensive grounds. Extras:...
Home & Gardenmandelwillsell.com

6102 NW 121st Ave

Absolutely Gorgeous Home! Not a single detail missed! This beautifully updated home features Triple Tray Ceilings, French Doors, Crown Molding, Hurricane Impact Windows & Doors, Plantation Shutters, Oversized Porcelain Floors, Wood Floors in BR'S, LED Lighting, Central Vac, Tankless Water Heater & underground Propane Tank that heats Pool & Spa. Beautiful Modern Kitchen with White Cabinets, Granite Counters, Stainless Steel Appliances, Instant Hot Water & Center Island. Spacious Master Retreat with Tray Ceilings, Crown Molding & Two Custom Built-In Closets. The Grand Master Bath features Separate Vanity Areas, Custom Lighting & Mirrors, Jacuzzi Tub & Walk Through Shower. Private Fenced-in Backyard w/ Tropical landscaping, Screened Enclosure, Summer Kitchen, Outdoor Lighting & Heated Pool.