2417 W 75th Place
This PV Cape Cod packs a big punch on charm, updates and space. Darling brick exterior with mature trees and fresh landscaping. Outdoor living options on both the front patio and back maintenance-free deck. Enter to a charming entryway, hardwoods and built-ins in the living room with fireplace. Large dining room and eat in kitchen. All appliances stay in the updated kitchen. You'll love the vaulted ceiling in the family room and wet bar - perfect to incorporate the deck and entertain all summer long. Fenced yard. Whole house is freshly painted for an airy feel. Master suite on the second story offers walk-in closets, bonus space for work, etc. and it's own private bathroom. Large main level bedrooms share a beautifully redone bathroom. 4th non conforming bedroom in the basement with newly remodeled bath. Washer and dryer stay. Wonderfully maintained home on a great street! Home IS NOT on 75th Steet - 75th Place is a more interior neighborhood street.www.reecenichols.com