2417 W 75th Place

What an amazing & a comfy house! A dream house for a growing family. The owners have done numerous upgrades of the house; the fireplace has a new ledge with a stunning stone in lay decorative around it, as well as on the front of the kitchen island. The cabinets are extended across the dining area in the kitchen with a bar countertop. All countertops are granite with an elegant backsplash.The surround sound system in the family room will make a delightful theater feel & musical entertainment. The crystal chandeliers make a vibrant reflection of the well illuminated living room & dining room. There is a ceiling fan in every bedroom. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances. The 2 pendant crystal light fixtures above the island adds to the discerning taste of the buyer.In the patio, the pergola is partially covered with an aluminum roof. The resort like ambiance in the backyard is enhanced by a crystal clear swimming pool, falls & spa. The vegetable garden is maturing on the side.