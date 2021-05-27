Cancel
Barry County, MO

Flash Flood Watch issued for Barry, Barton, Benton, Camden, Cedar, Dade, Hickory, Jasper by NWS

weather.gov
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-28 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Barry; Barton; Benton; Camden; Cedar; Dade; Hickory; Jasper; Lawrence; McDonald; Miller; Morgan; Newton; St. Clair; Stone; Vernon .A very moist air mass will interact with an outflow boundary over central Missouri and an advancing cold front over Kansas to produce very heavy rainfall over portions of southeast Kansas and the Missouri Ozarks. Most of the heavy rainfall will occur during the late afternoon and evening hours. FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for Portions of southeast Kansas, including the following areas, Bourbon, Cherokee and Crawford. Portions of Missouri, including the following areas, Barry, Barton, Benton, Camden, Cedar, Dade, Hickory, Jasper, Lawrence, McDonald, Miller, Morgan, Newton, St. Clair, Stone and Vernon. * Through late tonight. * Potential for localized rainfall rates of 2-3 inches per hour. * Flash flooding of low lying areas including low water crossings and low water bridges.

alerts.weather.gov
Bates County, MOweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Bates, Vernon by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-19 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-22 14:51:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. MOC013-217-180830- /O.NEW.KSGF.FL.W.0039.210519T1800Z-210522T1951Z/ /SCZM7.1.ER.210519T1800Z.210520T1800Z.210521T1950Z.NO/ 318 PM CDT Mon May 17 2021 The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a * Flood Warning for the Osage River near Schell City. * From Wednesday afternoon to Saturday afternoon. * At 2:45 PM CDT Monday the stage was 24.0 feet. * Flood stage is 30.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early Wednesday afternoon to a crest of 30.8 feet early Thursday afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early Friday afternoon. * Impact...At 31.0 feet, flood waters impact low lying areas west of Schell City. County roads west and north of Route M become flooded. The Four River Conservation Area 10 miles west of Schell City floods. Target Area: Bates; Vernon The National Weather Service in Springfield MO has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Missouri Osage River near Schell City affecting Vernon and Bates Counties.
Morgan County, MOweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Morgan by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 09:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Morgan SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN MORGAN COUNTY UNTIL 400 PM CDT At 327 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Smithton, or 11 miles southeast of Sedalia, moving northeast at 25 mph. Penny size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Syracuse... Florence
Morgan County, MOweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Morgan by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 15:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Morgan A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 400 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN MORGAN COUNTY At 341 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Otterville, or 11 miles west of Tipton, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Syracuse... Florence HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH
Miller County, MOlakenewsonline.com

Lake Ozark man injured in Miller County crash on Route D

A Lake Ozark man was injured Saturday night when his vehicle struck a rock pillar entry near Astor Road on Route D in Miller County. Jonathan Cunningham, 18, was northbound in a 2011 Chevrolet Cruze when he traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck the rock pillar entry, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report. It was unknown if Cunningham was wearing a safety device and he was seriously injured and transported by EMS to Lake Regional Hospital.
Dent County, MOweather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Dent, Howell, Maries, Miller, Oregon, Phelps, Pulaski, Shannon by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-13 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-13 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Dent; Howell; Maries; Miller; Oregon; Phelps; Pulaski; Shannon; Texas FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM CDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Temperatures in the middle 30s will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Miller, Maries, Pulaski, Phelps, Texas, Dent, Howell, Shannon and Oregon Counties. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Miller County, MOlakenewsonline.com

Linn Creek woman injured after striking utility pole in Miller County

A woman from Linn Creek was injured Friday night after a crash in Miller County. Kathryn E. Miller, 22, was driving her 2012 Ford Focus when she failed to negotiate a curve westbound on MO 42 near Williams Cemetery Rd. The vehicle traveled off the left side of the roadway and struck a utility pole, causing the vehicle to overturn.
Missouri StateSedalia Democrat

Crash Reports May 15

Viterio L. Anderson, 21, of Lynn Creek, was moderately injured at 12:40 a.m. Friday in a Benton County crash. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Anderson was driving north on state Route 83 south of Lone Star Road in a 2008 Infiniti when he traveled off the left side of the roadway, struck an embankment, a ditch and then traveled off the right side of the roadway.
Camden County, MOPosted by
KIX 105.7

Head-on Crash Injures Two In Camden County

Two people were inured in a head-on crash that occurred Tuesday morning in Camden County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a southbound 1997 Subaru Impreza, driven by 47-year-old Anthony P. Curtis of Edwards, Mo., was on Ballenger Creek Road, 834 feet north of Adkins Road in Camden County at 10:40 a.m., when the Subaru traveled into the northbound lanes and struck a 2001 Ford F-250, driven by 50-year-old Charles E. Jennings, also of Edwards.
Missouri Statekmmo.com

MISSOURI RESIDENTS DIE ON AREA WATERWAYS

Two Missouri residents died on waterways in Benton County on Monday, May 10. According to one report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 58-year-old Edward Larison, of Warsaw, was located floating in Town Branch Creek. He was pronounced deceased by Benton County Medical Examiner Weston Miller. The second report says...
Benton County, MOKYTV

Two drownings reported in Benton County, Mo. on Tuesday

BENTON COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) -The Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Water Division is investigating two drownings. The first happened just after midnight Tuesday when someone saw Edward Larison, 58, of Warsaw floating in Town Branch Creek. The second drowning was reported at the G3 mile marker on Truman Lake just before...
Douglas County, MOweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Douglas, Greene, Stone, Taney by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 07:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 09:31:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Douglas; Greene; Stone; Taney The National Weather Service in Springfield has extended the * Flood Advisory for Northern Barry County in southwestern Missouri Christian County in southwestern Missouri Douglas County in southwestern Missouri Greene County in southwestern Missouri Lawrence County in southwestern Missouri Stone County in southwestern Missouri Northern Taney County in southwestern Missouri Webster County in southwestern Missouri Southwestern Wright County in southwestern Missouri * Until 900 PM CDT. * At 450 PM CDT, River gauges still show some elevated streamflows across the advisory area. Additionally, multiple low water crossings are still flooded in Douglas and Wright Counties. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Springfield, Nixa, Ozark, Republic, Branson, Monett, Aurora and Marshfield. This includes the following low water crossings Riverdale Road at Finley Creek, Farm Road 164 at The James River just east of Springfield, East Buena Vista Road at Ward Branch south of Springfield, Scenic Avenue in southwest Springfield, Route U at Pedelo Creek northeast of Sparta, Highway 125 just south of Highway 60 and Route O at Tory Creek 2 miles southwest of Highlandville.
Lawrence County, MOweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Lawrence by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 13:52:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 04:07:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Lawrence The National Weather Service in Springfield has extended the * Flood Advisory for Northern Barry County in southwestern Missouri Christian County in southwestern Missouri Douglas County in southwestern Missouri Greene County in southwestern Missouri Lawrence County in southwestern Missouri Stone County in southwestern Missouri Northern Taney County in southwestern Missouri Webster County in southwestern Missouri Southwestern Wright County in southwestern Missouri * Until 900 PM CDT. * At 450 PM CDT, River gauges still show some elevated streamflows across the advisory area. Additionally, multiple low water crossings are still flooded in Douglas and Wright Counties. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Springfield, Nixa, Ozark, Republic, Branson, Monett, Aurora and Marshfield. This includes the following low water crossings Riverdale Road at Finley Creek, Farm Road 164 at The James River just east of Springfield, East Buena Vista Road at Ward Branch south of Springfield, Scenic Avenue in southwest Springfield, Route U at Pedelo Creek northeast of Sparta, Highway 125 just south of Highway 60 and Route O at Tory Creek 2 miles southwest of Highlandville.
Cedar County, MOweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Cedar, Dade, Dallas, Polk, Vernon by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 02:01:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Cedar; Dade; Dallas; Polk; Vernon The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a * Flood Advisory for Eastern Bourbon County in southeastern Kansas Eastern Crawford County in southeastern Kansas Barton County in southwestern Missouri Cedar County in southwestern Missouri Dade County in southwestern Missouri Western Dallas County in southwestern Missouri Southern Polk County in southwestern Missouri Vernon County in west central Missouri * Until 400 PM CDT Sunday. * At 951 AM CDT, Doppler radar and rain gauges indicated that 1 to 2 inches of rain fell across the area late Saturday night and Sunday morning. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Nevada, Fort Scott, Lamar, El Dorado Springs, Stockton, Greenfield, Lockwood and Golden City. This includes the following low water crossings Highway 97 at Keller Branch 8 miles north of Lockwood, Highway 54, 3 miles east of Deerfield, Route E at Cedar Creek east of Sylvania, Route C at Horse Creek east of Milford, Route KK at Dry Wood Creek 5 miles northwest of Moundville, Route K at Cedar Creek southwest of Caplinger Mills and Route K at Dry Wood Creek east of Arcadia. This advisory will replace the previously issued Flood Advisories for the area.
Missouri StateCedar Republican

El Do woman injured in wreck

A woman from El Dorado Springs was injured in a St. Clair County wreck on Wednesday, May 5. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Roma L. Demster, 60, was northbound one and a half miles east of El Dorado Springs on Mo. 82 in a 2001 Ford Mustang.
Cedar County, MOweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Cedar, Dade, Greene, Polk, St. Clair by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 02:01:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Cedar; Dade; Greene; Polk; St. Clair The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a * Flood Advisory for Cedar County in southwestern Missouri Northeastern Dade County in southwestern Missouri Northwestern Greene County in southwestern Missouri Southwestern Polk County in southwestern Missouri South Central St. Clair County in west central Missouri Eastern Vernon County in west central Missouri * Until 1030 AM CDT Sunday. * At 423 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include El Dorado Springs, Stockton, Walnut Grove, Fair Play, Morrisville, Dadeville, Jerico Springs and Aldrich.