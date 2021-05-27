Cancel
San Antonio, TX

Sichuan House owner to open new Chinese restaurant in north central San Antonio this summer

By Nina Rangel
San Antonio Current
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKristina Zhao, owner of popular Chinese eatery Sichuan House, will expand her culinary footprint this summer with a new venture called Dashi Sichuan Kitchen & Bar, the San Antonio Express-News reports. Dashi's kitchen will be helmed by chef Jian Li, who will bring about half of the Sichuan House menu...

www.sacurrent.com
