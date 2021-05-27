Cancel
Obituaries

Linda Baker Taylor

By Chad Dorsett
 11 days ago

Hunter Funeral Home announces the passing of Linda Baker Taylor. She was born on February 10, 1946, and died on May 25, 2021. The body is at Hunter Funeral Home where a visitation will be on Friday, May 28, 2021, from 1-2pm in the Eastside Chapel. A funeral service will be at 2pm at the Eastside Chapel.

