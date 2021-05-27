Pharmacy users encouraged to use Remote Check-In

Large-scale crop yield estimation is, in part, made possible due to the availability of remote sensing data allowing for the continuous monitoring of crops throughout their growth cycle. Having this information allows stakeholders the ability to make real-time decisions to maximize yield potential. Although various models exist that predict yield from remote sensing data, there currently does not exist an approach that can estimate yield for multiple crops simultaneously, and thus leads to more accurate predictions. A model that predicts the yield of multiple crops and concurrently considers the interaction between multiple crop yields. We propose a new convolutional neural network model called YieldNet which utilizes a novel deep learning framework that uses transfer learning between corn and soybean yield predictions by sharing the weights of the backbone feature extractor. Additionally, to consider the multi-target response variable, we propose a new loss function. We conduct our experiment using data from 1132 counties for corn and 1076 counties for soybean across the United States. Numerical results demonstrate that our proposed method accurately predicts corn and soybean yield from one to four months before the harvest with an MAE being 8.74% and 8.70% of the average yield, respectively, and is competitive to other state-of-the-art approaches.