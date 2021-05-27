Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Pharmacy users encouraged to use Remote Check-In

Standard-Examiner
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHILL AIR FORCE BASE — Hill Air Force Base Pharmacy customers can now manage prescriptions using a new text messaging service called Remote Pharmacy Check-In using Q-Anywhere. The service will eliminate over-the-phone wait times and allow for same day prescription activation and pick up. “With Remote Pharmacy Check-In, you can...

www.standard.net
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nco#Text Messaging#Text Message#Remote Check#Hill Air Force Base#Remote Pharmacy Check In#Tricare#The Hill Afb Pharmacy#Pharmacy Nco#Military Pharmacies#Prescriptions#Instructions#Tool#Over The Phone Wait Times#Duty Hours#Pickup#Time#Line
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
Related
Valparaiso, INNWI.com

Best Pharmacy

The HealthLinc pharmacy isn’t just a place to fill prescriptions. It’s a place where patients walk in with a need and walk out with a greater understanding of how those needs can be met. “We are very proud of the HealthLinc pharmacy and the trusted relationships they have built in...
Lewisburg, PAMilton Daily Standard

Geisinger using biometrics for check in

LEWISBURG — Checking into appointments just got easier as Geisinger introduces biometric technology at locations in Clinton, Lycoming and Union counties. Patients can now check in using only a photograph at Geisinger Jersey Shore Hospital, Geisinger Lycoming, Geisinger Medical Clinic Lock Haven and Geisinger Women’s Health Lewisburg. “Checking in with...
TechnologyPosted by
MyChesCo

Survey: 48% of Businesses Don’t Use User Verification for IT Service Desk Calls

PHILADELPHIA, PA — 48% of organizations don’t have a user verification policy in place for incoming calls to IT service desks, according to Specops Software, the leading provider of password management and authentication solutions. The information was uncovered as part of Specops Software’s survey of more than 200 IT leaders from the private and public sectors in North America and Europe.
TechnologyPosted by
IBTimes

Remote Workers Leery Of Surveillance Used To Monitor Productivity

The pandemic has more companies than ever turning to digital tracking services to monitor employees, but experts warn the technology could accidentally run afoul of privacy laws. Even beyond legal implications, installing invasive tracking measures could drive employees away. With so many companies switching to work from home, there’s been...
Mental HealthMedCity News

Lessons from advertising: How AI can empower better self-care

Several years ago, after giving birth prematurely to a healthy child, I was beset with severe insomnia. My primary care doctor didn’t know what was wrong with me. He suggested that I was just stressed at work, but he couldn’t prescribe medication because I was breastfeeding. Left to my own devices and desperate for relief, I began tracking my sleep patterns with a wearable sensor connected to an app on my smartphone. I gathered this data, found patterns, and was able to hack myself back to health. A few years later I learned from a psychiatrist that I had gone through an atypical postpartum depression.
AgricultureNature.com

Simultaneous corn and soybean yield prediction from remote sensing data using deep transfer learning

Large-scale crop yield estimation is, in part, made possible due to the availability of remote sensing data allowing for the continuous monitoring of crops throughout their growth cycle. Having this information allows stakeholders the ability to make real-time decisions to maximize yield potential. Although various models exist that predict yield from remote sensing data, there currently does not exist an approach that can estimate yield for multiple crops simultaneously, and thus leads to more accurate predictions. A model that predicts the yield of multiple crops and concurrently considers the interaction between multiple crop yields. We propose a new convolutional neural network model called YieldNet which utilizes a novel deep learning framework that uses transfer learning between corn and soybean yield predictions by sharing the weights of the backbone feature extractor. Additionally, to consider the multi-target response variable, we propose a new loss function. We conduct our experiment using data from 1132 counties for corn and 1076 counties for soybean across the United States. Numerical results demonstrate that our proposed method accurately predicts corn and soybean yield from one to four months before the harvest with an MAE being 8.74% and 8.70% of the average yield, respectively, and is competitive to other state-of-the-art approaches.
TechnologyNetwork World

Extending Security to Remote Users Requires a Blended Fabric Strategy

Living in an untethered digital world is now the new normal, where millions of people now work, shop, and socialize remotely, from any location on any device. And they expect to be able to do so long after the Covid-19 pandemic is over. According to one survey, ninety-six percent of remote workers want to either continue working remotely full-time or want to return to a hybrid remote/office work environment post-pandemic. In fact, a recent online survey reported that twenty-nine percent of working professionals say they would quit their jobs if they are required to return to the office.
New York City, NYKWTX

Amazon will no longer check jobseekers for marijuana use

NEW YORK (AP) – Amazon, which is building a robotic-driven fulfillment center in Waco that will employ about 1,000 workers, says it will no longer test jobseekers for marijuana use. The e-commerce giant, which is the second-largest private employer in the U.S. behind Walmart, is making the change as several...
Healthmhealthintelligence.com

Wellstar Uses Remote Patient Monitoring to Create Partnerships With Patients

“We keep the patient at the center,” says Sally Eckford, assistant vice president of virtual health at the Atlanta-based health system. “We always try to keep them in the middle of every decision we make. For us, RPM gives us a chance to create a new relationship.”. Wellstar launched its...
Internettripwire.com

Cryptocurrency scam attack on Twitter reminds users to check their app connections

Are you doing enough to prevent scammers from hijacking your social media accounts?. Even if you have chosen a strong, unique password for your online presence and enabled two-factor authentication it’s possible that you’ve overlooked another way in which online criminals could commandeer your social media accounts and spam out a message to your followers.
Jobsweworkremotely.com

Senior Product Manager - New User Experiences (100% Remote)

Employers hire millions of freelance employees for projects and rely mostly on paper. Workers move between projects and on-board 30 times a year without a way to track payment. Wrapbook wins employers with ease of use for on-boarding, paying, and insuring employees by automating industry workflows. And workers can instantly on-board and rack payments with a profile portable between employers.
Technologywtvbam.com

Coinbase to allow users to use card via Apple, Google wallets

(Reuters) – Coinbase Global Inc launched a tie-up with Apple and Alphabet Inc’s Google on Tuesday that will allow users to add cards from their accounts to the payment apps run by the two tech giants. The Coinbase card added to the wallets can be used to spend digital currencies,...
Cell Phonesmoneytalksnews.com

The Easiest Ways to Check How Much Phone Data You Use

If you’re on a limited-data plan, then it’s in your best interests to know how much data you’ve used. No one wants to have their data speeds throttled, and no one wants to incur any extra fees for going over data allotments. There are multiple ways to check how much...
elearningindustry.com

Why Should Remote Workers Use Microlearning?

Here are some of the reasons companies should adopt microlearning for remote employees:. Remote work allows you to hire team members or freelancers across the globe. Microlearning allows you to easily connect with your team no matter where they are. Smaller units of information can be distributed through email or Google Drive, compared to traditional training where your entire team needs to be in the same place at the same time. Microlearning allows more flexibility so that remote workers can watch training videos at their own pace.
Healthnationalcybersecuritynews.today

Before attacking IT systems, hackers stole information from 147K patients, Scripps Health says | #itsecurity | #infosec

Before deploying ransomware on Scripps Health’s computer network, cybercriminals stole data on close to 150,000 patients. The San Diego-based health system said it is notifying 147,267 patients that hackers acquired some health and personal financial information during last month’s ransomware attack. The information could include names, addresses, dates of birth,...
Posted by
Toby Hazlewood

The Corporations And Individuals Using COVID Stimulus Checks to Get Richer

Is it appropriate to use PPP bailouts and stimulus checks to make the rich, richer?. On May 16th the Wall Street Journal reported that many corporations that received government bailout payments during the COVID-19 pandemic are in fact hoarding the cash or using it to strengthen their bottom line rather than using it to promote growth and generate employment opportunities.
Softwareautomationworld.com

Why Remote Access is More Widely Used in the Process Industries

Automation World has been reporting on research into expected automation technology spending trends as the pandemic begins to wind down. Two articles published thus far from this research look at trends for the discrete and batch manufacturing industries, respectively. (Editor’s note: A full report on findings from the Automation World research into automation technology spending trends will be published in the August 2021.)
Public HealthAMA

How Ochsner Health uses remote monitoring to treat COVID patients

Watch the AMA's daily COVID-19 update, with insights from AMA leaders and experts about the pandemic. In today’s COVID-19 Update, Richard Milani, MD, chief clinical transformation officer at Ochsner Health, and Sandra Kemmerly, MD, system medical director of hospital quality at Ochsner Health, discuss how the health system frees up ICU beds by implementing a remote monitoring program to treat COVID-19 patients.
Oklahoma City, OKouhealth.com

Cancer Pharmacy Services

Most cancer treatments involve some type of medication, whether used directly as chemotherapy or as a supplementary option to reduce the side effects of various approaches to care, such as radiation therapy. Access to safe and effective pharmacy care helps ensure you stay as healthy as possible while your treatment stays on track.