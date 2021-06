A California mom is facing manslaughter charges after leaving her 3-year-old daughter in a hot car for hours while she was “processing marijuana,” police said Friday. The child, Jessica Campos, was locked inside the parked vehicle for about three hours Thursday afternoon as the outdoor temperature in San Joaquin Valley was at least 100 degrees, according to police. Family members and emergency medical personnel tried reviving her, but the toddler was pronounced dead at a hospital moments later, authorities said.