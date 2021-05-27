Chef Dean Banks at The Pompadour

Rubio’s Coastal Grill is kicking things up a notch this summer with the debut of three tasty new tacos crafted by celebrity chef Richard Blais. Richard Blais is best known for his appearances on Top Chef and Top Chef: All-Stars. Now Blais has teamed up with Rubio’s Coastal Grill to create three adventure-inspired street tacos that are perfect for summer. The first of the new tacos is the Hula Hula Carnitas, which is inspired by Chef Blais’ time in Hawaii and boasts authentic Hawaiian Kalua flavors. Next up is the Blaised & Glazed Crispy Chicken tacos, which feature Rubio’s crispy chicken tossed in Frank’s RedHot sauce. Finally, there's the Ancho Po-Boy Shrimp taco, which features flash-fried ancho-lime seasoned shrimp with creamy Cajun aioli.