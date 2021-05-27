Chef Dean Banks at The Pompadour

North Miami Beach rarely appears on the foodie radar, but that’s recently changed thanks to Isaac Perlman, a noted private chef who has introduced fine-casual dining to the neighborhood with his brick-and-mortar debut, Perl by Chef IP. Combining Mediterranean, Asian, and local influences, the restaurant showcases an impressive, eclectic menu with a high design to match. All meals begin with grilled, fresh focaccia before moving on to flavor-rich apps like hamachi crudo, cured in Florida citrus, jalapeño-herb emulsion, and yuzu, and the PERL baby gem Caesar salad, delicately tossed in a wasabi-truffle dressing. Next, it’s a tug-of-war between crave-worthy entrees such as the Faroe Island salmon, coated in citrus ponzu and topped with blistered cherry tomatoes, and the red miso–marinated, kosher bone-in ribeye crowned by crispy leeks.