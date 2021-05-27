Cancel
Self-driving vehicles to be trialled in Cambridge

BBC
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSelf-driving electric vehicles which can carry up to 10 people are to be trialled in Cambridge. Known as Auto-Shuttles, the vehicles will operate on a route between Madingley park and ride, West Cambridge campus and the Institute of Astronomy. A trial of three of the wheeled vehicles, which will travel...

www.bbc.com
#Infrastructure#Autonomous Driving#Auto Shuttles#Madingley#Gcp#Smart Cambridge#Aurrigo#Cambridge Network#Transport#Bbc News#Self Driving Vehicles#Trial Autonomous Vehicles#West Cambridge Campus#Cambridgeshire#England#East#Creating Tens#Mayor
