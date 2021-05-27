Cancel
Allen County, KS

Flood Watch issued for Allen, Butler, Greenwood, Woodson by NWS

weather.gov
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 10:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Allen; Butler; Greenwood; Woodson FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a * Flood Watch for Portions of South Central and Southeast Kansas, including the following areas, in South Central Kansas, Butler and Cowley. In Southeast Kansas, Allen, Chautauqua, Elk, Greenwood, Labette, Montgomery, Neosho, Wilson and Woodson. * Through late tonight. * Scattered storms will continue this morning and increase in coverage late this afternoon into the evening hours as a front moves into the area. High rainfall rates are expected with the stronger storms and with grounds already saturated, flooding will be likely.

alerts.weather.gov
Greenwood County, KS

Special Weather Statement issued for Greenwood by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 22:47:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Greenwood The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a * Significant Weather Advisory for Northwestern Greenwood County in southeastern Kansas * Until 100 AM CDT. * At 1230 AM CDT...National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm 11 miles west of Hamilton, or 14 miles southwest of Madison...moving northeast at 30 mph. hail up to the size of dimes will be possible with this storm. * Locations impacted include Madison and Thrall.
Butler County, KS

Special Weather Statement issued for Butler, Sedgwick by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 22:47:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 23:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Be prepared to take shelter in the event the storms intensify and become severe...or a warning is issued by the National Weather Service. Target Area: Butler; Sedgwick The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a * Significant Weather Advisory for Southwestern Butler County in south central Kansas Eastern Sedgwick County in south central Kansas * Until 1145 PM CDT. * At 1048 PM CDT...National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm over Derby...moving northeast at 20 mph. hail up to the size of dimes will be possible with this storm. * Locations impacted include Wichita, Derby, Andover, Haysville, Augusta, Park City, Bel Aire, Mulvane, Rose Hill, Douglass, Towanda, Benton, Leon, Downtown Wichita, Kechi, Eastborough, Northeast Wichita, East Wichita, Mcconnell Air Force Base and South Wichita. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 100 AM CDT for south central Kansas.
Wilson County, KS

Severe Weather Statement issued for Wilson, Woodson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 00:06:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 00:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Wilson; Woodson A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1245 AM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN WILSON AND SOUTHERN WOODSON COUNTIES At 1206 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles southeast of Toronto, or 10 miles southwest of Yates Center, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Yates Center, Buffalo, Coyville, Rose, Batesville and Toronto Lake. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...<50MPH
Wilson County, KS

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Wilson, Woodson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 23:47:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 00:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Wilson; Woodson A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1245 AM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN WILSON AND SOUTHERN WOODSON COUNTIES At 1146 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles south of Toronto, or 13 miles northwest of Fredonia, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Yates Center, Toronto, Buffalo, Coyville, Cross Timbers State Park, Toronto Lake, Batesville and Rose. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...<50MPH
Allen County, KS

Wind Advisory issued for Allen, Barton, Butler, Chase, Chautauqua, Cowley, Elk by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 03:22:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Allen; Barton; Butler; Chase; Chautauqua; Cowley; Elk; Ellsworth; Greenwood; Harper; Harvey; Kingman; Labette; Lincoln; Marion; McPherson; Montgomery; Neosho; Reno; Rice; Russell; Saline; Sedgwick; Sumner; Wilson; Woodson WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Central, South-Central, and Southeast Kansas. * WHEN...Through about 10 AM this morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Butler County, KS

NW Tawakoni Rd Closure

We have been advised that NW Tawakoni Rd will be closed for a bridge replacement project ½ mile north of the K-196. The road will be closed for approximately two months. We will be advised when the road has reopened.