The United States welcomes the May 27 agreement between Somalia’s national and Federal Member State leaders to proceed with parliamentary and presidential elections on the basis of the September 17, 2020, framework. We commend Prime Minister Roble’s efforts and call on Somalia’s leaders to maintain the spirit of cooperation and compromise demonstrated during this week’s negotiations. We encourage them to move swiftly to implement the agreement, as concluding a peaceful, inclusive, and transparent electoral process as soon as possible is vital for Somalia to continue on its path to peace and prosperity. We look forward to continuing our support for that process.