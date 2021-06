The following article features coverage from the 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting. Click here to read more of MPR‘s conference coverage. Penpulimab led to an overall response rate (ORR) of 89.4% among patients with relapsed/refractory classic Hodgkin lymphoma (R/R cHL), with a low rate of serious adverse events (SAEs), according to the results of a study presented at the 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting.