Flash Flood Watch issued for Bourbon, Cherokee, Crawford by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-28 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Bourbon; Cherokee; Crawford .A very moist air mass will interact with an outflow boundary over central Missouri and an advancing cold front over Kansas to produce very heavy rainfall over portions of southeast Kansas and the Missouri Ozarks. Most of the heavy rainfall will occur during the late afternoon and evening hours. FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for Portions of southeast Kansas, including the following areas, Bourbon, Cherokee and Crawford. Portions of Missouri, including the following areas, Barry, Barton, Benton, Camden, Cedar, Dade, Hickory, Jasper, Lawrence, McDonald, Miller, Morgan, Newton, St. Clair, Stone and Vernon. * Through late tonight. * Potential for localized rainfall rates of 2-3 inches per hour. * Flash flooding of low lying areas including low water crossings and low water bridges.