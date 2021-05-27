Cancel
Bourbon County, KS

Flash Flood Watch issued for Bourbon, Cherokee, Crawford by NWS

weather.gov
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-28 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Bourbon; Cherokee; Crawford .A very moist air mass will interact with an outflow boundary over central Missouri and an advancing cold front over Kansas to produce very heavy rainfall over portions of southeast Kansas and the Missouri Ozarks. Most of the heavy rainfall will occur during the late afternoon and evening hours. FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for Portions of southeast Kansas, including the following areas, Bourbon, Cherokee and Crawford. Portions of Missouri, including the following areas, Barry, Barton, Benton, Camden, Cedar, Dade, Hickory, Jasper, Lawrence, McDonald, Miller, Morgan, Newton, St. Clair, Stone and Vernon. * Through late tonight. * Potential for localized rainfall rates of 2-3 inches per hour. * Flash flooding of low lying areas including low water crossings and low water bridges.

alerts.weather.gov
Bourbon County, KS

Special Weather Statement issued for Bourbon by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 00:53:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 01:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bourbon SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WEST CENTRAL BOURBON COUNTY UNTIL 145 AM CDT At 1253 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Uniontown, or 17 miles west of Fort Scott, moving north at 5 mph. Penny size hail will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Uniontown... Petersburg
Bourbon County, KS

Flood Advisory issued for Bourbon by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 15:54:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bourbon FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR EASTERN BOURBON, BARTON, CEDAR, DADE, WESTERN DALLAS, SOUTHERN POLK AND VERNON COUNTIES Flood waters have receded. The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Kansas State

BIG KANSAS ROAD TRIP MOVES TO SOUTHEAST KANSAS

