36th Stellar Gospel Music Awards Nominations Revealed

Donald Lawrence, Sir the Baptist, Kanye West and Songs of Kobalt Music Publishing Receive Top Honors. The 20 most-performed Gospel songs were also announced. NEW YORK, NY (June 7, 2021)– BMI (Broadcast Music, Inc.) is proud to celebrate the 2021 BMI Trailblazers of Gospel Music Awards, honoring some of today’s legendary and rising Gospel music luminaries. The Gospel Song of the Year, Songwriter of the Year, Publisher of the Year and the 20 most-performed songs of the previous year were announced today on BMI.com and across the company’s social media platforms. In tribute to this inspiring generation of Gospel songwriters, BMI created a special page featuring uplifting performances and first-hand accounts of the songwriting process behind some of the award-winning songs, as well as special messages from the winners. To view this exclusive content and more, visit https://www.bmi.com/trailblazers2021.