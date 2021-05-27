36th Stellar Gospel Music Awards Nominations Revealed
The largest gospel awards shows is back and has announced the nominees for The Stellar Awards!. Last week, Central City Productions revealed the nominees in 28 categories for the 36th Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards, which will be taped on Saturday, July 10, at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center in Nashville, TN. The Stellar Awards recognizes the year's best performances in the genre, honors Gospel music icons, and acknowledges the accomplishments of individuals instrumental in advocating for the industry.praise933.com