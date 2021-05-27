Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

36th Stellar Gospel Music Awards Nominations Revealed

By Chris King
Posted by 
Praise 93.3
Praise 93.3
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The largest gospel awards shows is back and has announced the nominees for The Stellar Awards!. Last week, Central City Productions revealed the nominees in 28 categories for the 36th Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards, which will be taped on Saturday, July 10, at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center in Nashville, TN. The Stellar Awards recognizes the year's best performances in the genre, honors Gospel music icons, and acknowledges the accomplishments of individuals instrumental in advocating for the industry.

praise933.com
Praise 93.3

Praise 93.3

Tuscaloosa, AL
399
Followers
732
Post
78K+
Views
ABOUT

Praise 93.3 plays the best Gospel music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://praise933.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jonathan Mcreynolds
Person
Shirley Caesar
Person
Tramaine Hawkins
Person
Kierra Sheard
Person
Aretha Franklin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gospel Music#Stellar Awards#Music Group#Gospel Choir#Musical Artists#Hall Of Fame Nominees#New Music#Performance Artists#A R#Gospel Today Magazine#Millennial Gospel#Mali Music#Anthony Brown Group#Maverick City Music#Male Artist Of The Year#Karew Rca Inspiration#Contemporary Album Of#Tribl Records#Rap Hip Hop Gospel Album#Gospel Artists
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
MusicPosted by
Praise 94.5 Cleveland

For The Culture Podcast: The History of Gospel Music

Gospel music is defined as a genre of American Protestant music, rooted in the religious revivals of the 19th century, which developed in different directions within the white (European American) and Black (African American) communities of the United States. Oddly enough, “gospel music” is narrowed down to Black culture. Whereas,...
Musictelegraphherald.com

How Kirk Franklin breathed life into 'Space Jam: A New Legacy' soundtrack with 'We Win'

For Kirk Franklin, being a part of “We Win,” the first single for the soundtrack to “Space Jam: A New Legacy” is “really, really, really humbling.”. The Gospel icon is the owner of 16 Grammys and more than a dozen RIAA plaques for his two decades in the music industry. But being able to work on the soundtrack to the sequel of the 1996 pop culture phenomenon was special. It opens July 16.
Musicbmi.com

BMI Celebrates Its Top Gospel Music Creators At The 2021 BMI Trailblazers Of Gospel Music Awards

Donald Lawrence, Sir the Baptist, Kanye West and Songs of Kobalt Music Publishing  Receive Top Honors. The 20 most-performed Gospel songs were also announced. NEW YORK, NY (June 7, 2021)– BMI (Broadcast Music, Inc.) is proud to celebrate the 2021 BMI Trailblazers of Gospel Music Awards, honoring some of today’s legendary and rising Gospel music luminaries. The Gospel Song of the Year, Songwriter of the Year, Publisher of the Year and the 20 most-performed songs of the previous year were announced today on BMI.com and across the company’s social media platforms. In tribute to this inspiring generation of Gospel songwriters, BMI created a special page featuring uplifting performances and first-hand accounts of the songwriting process behind some of the award-winning songs, as well as special messages from the winners. To view this exclusive content and more, visit https://www.bmi.com/trailblazers2021.
Musicmusicconnection.com

BMI Announces Trailblazers of Gospel Awards

BMI (Broadcast Music, Inc.) has announced the 2021 BMI Trailblazers of Gospel Music Awards, honoring some of today’s legendary and rising Gospel music luminaries. The Gospel Song of the Year, Songwriter of the Year, Publisher of the Year and the 20 most-performed songs of the previous year were announced today on BMI.com and across the company’s social media platforms. In tribute to this inspiring generation of Gospel songwriters, BMI created a special page featuring uplifting performances and first-hand accounts of the songwriting process behind some of the award-winning songs, as well as special messages from the winners. To view this exclusive content and more, visit bmi.com/trailblazers2021.
MusicBillboard

Kanye West Named Songwriter of the Year at 2021 BMI Trailblazers of Gospel Music Awards

“Deliver Me (This Is My Exodus),” written by Donald Lawrence and Sir the Baptist, was awarded song of the year. Kanye West was named songwriter of the year at the 2021 BMI Trailblazers of Gospel Music Awards, which were announced on Monday (June 7). West received the honor for writing the award-winning gospel songs “Hands On,” “On God” and “Selah." The songs appear on his ninth studio album, Jesus Is King, which won a Grammy in March for best contemporary Christian music album.
Musicthemusicnetwork.com

Nominations for the Telstra ARIA Music Teacher Award are now open

The Telstra ARIA Music Teacher Award is making a return for 2021. The award, which was first launched alongside The Song Room five years ago, aims to highlight the contributions of Australia’s musical education sector by celebrating their dedication to making a positive impact on students and the wider community.
Musicthemusicnetwork.com

National Indigenous Music Awards reveals performance lineup

The National Indigenous Music Awards (NIMAs) has announced the performing lineup for its ceremony, scheduled to take place at the Darwin Amphitheatre on August 7. The ceremony will feature sets from Baker Boy, Miiesha, Electric Fields, King Stingray, Dallas Woods, Kee’Ahn and Alice Skye, among other acts. The evening will be hosted by Black Comedy star Steven Oliver.
Worldthebrag.com

Australian Women In Music Awards nominations open for 2021

Get the latest music industry news, insights, and updates straight to your inbox. The Australian Women in Music Awards (AWMA) are finally set to return to Brisbane in October, and online nominations are now officially open for the 2021 awards. The Australian Women in Music Awards event aims to highlight...
Musickwbu.org

Shout! Black Gospel Music Moments - The Brockinton Ensemble

The unknown Rev. Leon Hamner and the Holy City Travelers cut loose on the gospel rave-up, “I’ve Got the Love of Jesus.”. Click to listen to this week's episode. Click the title above to read along. Welcome to Shout! Black Gospel Music Moments. I’m Robert Darden. (Music for a beat...
MusicHouston Chronicle

Rising Gospel Recording Artist D'Shondra Releases Single "Trouble Don't Last Always" featuring Gospel legend, Kirk Franklin

DETROIT (PRWEB) June 05, 2021. Dubbed as “The Darling” of Gospel Music, Detroit native D’Shondra has now spread her wings with the release of her debut single “Trouble Don’t Last Always.” Featuring Gospel legend Kirk Franklin, the single is now available on all digital platforms. Grammy Award winning artist Kirk Franklin appears courtesy of Fo Yo Soul Recordings / RCA Records. D’Shondra’s self-entitled EP, “D’Shondra:The EP” releases July 2nd on all digital platforms.
Anderson, INpendletontimespost.com

Area songwriter nominated for award

ANDERSON — Songwriter Steve Wallace is a Songwriter Achievement award nominee for the Seventh Annual Josie Music Awards, set for Sept.17-18 at the Country Tonite Theatre in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. He was nominated for his song “Anderson Speedway.”. Wallace has been a songwriter for 41 years, and during that time...
Richmond, VANBC12

Gospel artist Hezekiah Walker establishes Center for Gospel Music at VUU

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Multi-Grammy Award-winning Gospel artist Hezekiah Walker has established a Center for Gospel Music at Virginia Union University. The academic center is the first of its kind in the United States. “It will provide education and resources to help musicians and budding gospel artists to learn the...
MusicCMT

‘CMT Music Awards’ Reveals Video of the Year Finalists

CMT today unveiled the finalists vying for the most-coveted Video of the Year award at the 2021 “CMT Music Awards.”. Six videos from Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert, Kane Brown, Keith Urban, Kelsea Ballerini and Kenny Chesney have made the final-round of nominees for Video of the Year. For the last...
Los Angeles, CAlilwaynehq.com

Lil Wayne Earns A Nomination At The 2021 BET Awards

The nominations for the 21st annual BET Awards have been announced and Lil Wayne earned a total of one. Wayne was nominated in the “Best Collaboration” category for Jack Harlow’s “What’s Poppin” remix featuring himself, DaBaby and Tory Lanez. This year’s BET Awards will take place on Sunday, June 27th...
Musicshorefire.com

Amythyst Kiah Earns Three ﻿2021 Americana Music Award Nominations

Nominated for Emerging Act of the Year and Song of the Year for “Black Myself” + Duo/Group of the Year with Our Native Daughters. Congratulations to Amythyst Kiah, who has earned three 2021 Americana Music Award nominations. She’s nominated for Emerging Act of the Year and Song of the Year, for the solo rendition of her Grammy-nominated song “Black Myself.” Amythyst is also nominated for Duo/Group of the Year as part of the all-women-of-color supergroup, Our Native Daughters. She joins Jason Isbell and Valerie June as the most-nominated artists this year.
TV ShowsPosted by
extratv

'Extra' Nominated for 2021 Daytime Emmy Award!

“Extra” is honored to have received an eighth consecutive Daytime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Entertainment News Program. We made TV history as the first show ever to win in the category in 2014, and took home the top prize again in 2016. "Extra's" Senior Executive Producer Lisa Gregorisch-Dempsey and executive...
Entertainmentbaltimoreravens.com

Ravens Productions Nominated for Six Emmy Awards

Ravens Productions is at it again with six nominations for this year's Capital Emmy Awards. Ravens Productions has taken home a staggering 47 Emmy awards, including seven last year. This year's winners will be announced at the virtual 63rd National Capital Chesapeake Bay Emmy Awards Gala on June 26. "These...
MusicThe New Yorker

Mickey Guyton Takes On the Overwhelming Whiteness of Country Music

In early June, 2020, a week after the murder of George Floyd, the country singer Mickey Guyton released “Black Like Me,” a tender piano ballad about deep and relentless racial alienation. Her voice is velvety and propulsive, and when she leans into a big note it can feel cool and bracing, like sticking your head out the window of a moving car. She wrote “Black Like Me” in 2019. “The common response from people in Nashville was ‘I need to sit with this for a minute,’ ” Guyton, who is thirty-seven, told me recently. “It made people uncomfortable. Nobody was really writing songs like that in the country format.” When Guyton signed with Universal Music Group, in 2011, she was the only Black woman under contract with a major country-music label.