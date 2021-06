Soulja Boy stays with a hit on his hands! Big Draco chops it up with Good Morning H-Town from the Houston BMW Studios to detail how his “She Make It Clap” single not only blew up on TikTok but went No. 1 on Billboard, hanging out with Justin Bieber in the studio, his brand new investments and gaming console, Soulja Coin, if there’s any artist out now who reminds him of a younger version of himself, being a pioneer and more!